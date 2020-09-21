FS1 Undisputed host Skip Bayless never misses an opportunity to ‘critique’ LeBron James. Despite The King having a decent night, Bayless got on his back for his unwillingness to take the final shot.

The Los Angeles Lakers held the advantage for most of the game. But they let it slip in the final couple of minutes, conceding 11 points to Nikola Jokic.

This included a tip off an airball from Jamal Murray to keep the game alive, and a hook shot to give the Nuggets a 103-102 lead.

Skip Bayless get on LeBron James’ back for not attempting game winner

Over the years, LeBron James has had one constant critic of his game in Skip Bayless. Bayless, earlier a host at ESPN, continues in the same vein after switching to Fox in 2016.

The man can always seem to find some fault or shortcoming from ‘The Chosen One’, one way or another.

Tonight, it was regarding LeBron’s poor second half. James had 20 points in the first half on 8-of-11 shooting. He finished with 26 points, shooting only 2-of-9 in the second half.

James shot 2 airballs on 3-pointers during the 4th quarter. This was a big part of the Nuggets comeback.

Bayless pointed out that LeBron did not even try to get open for the last shot and had essentially given up on the game-winning shot.

LeBron, who had a nightmarish 4th quarter, wanted no part of a last play called for him, didn’t even try to get open, so Rondo found AD, who did what LeBron couldn’t. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 21, 2020

Any logical person would laud LeBron for giving up the final shot to a teammate after recognizing his own bad shooting night. But Bayless, with his anti-LeBron agenda, decided to take him to task for not attempting a shot. Even though his teammate got open because of his screen and knocked down the gamewinner.