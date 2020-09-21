“The Last Stylebender” Israel Adesanya has been dominating the UFC midddleweight division since arriving in 2018, and he’ll return to the octagon on Saturday night to defend his middleweight championship against challenger Paulo Costa. Adesanya (19-0) has finished two of his last six fights inside of the distance, and has won the other four by unanimous decision.

In the co-main event, No. 1 ranked light heavyweight Dominick Reyes will fight No. 3 Jan Blachowicz for the interim title.

So, what time should you tune in?

The UFC 253 main card will begin at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 26th, on ESPN+.

UFC 253 prelims will start at 8:00 ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

To see the main card, you’ll need to subscribe to ESPN+ and purchase the pay-per-view. If you’re not already a subscriber, you can purchase a package that includes an annual membership along with UFC 253 for $84.98 here.

Live stream: ESPN+ subscribers can stream the fight via their computer at Watch ESPN, on their mobile devices via the ESPN app, or on a number of smart home devices (PS4, Xbox One, Chromecast, Roku, Fire TV and tablet, iPad and Apple TV, and Samsung Smart TVs.