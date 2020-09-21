AB de Villiers vs SRH: The legendary batsman registered his 34th half-century in the Indian Premier League against SRH.

During the third match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai, veteran Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman AB de Villiers scored his 34th IPL half-century to power his team to 163/5 in 20 overs.

In what was de Villiers’ 31st half-century for Royal Challengers, he played a couple of archetype shots in the penultimate over off Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Sandeep Sharma to become a source of amazement for his fans.

Having missed the second delivery of the over, de Villiers tonked the next one over cover to hit a monumental six. In no mood to stop, de Villiers hit the following short delivery over extra cover for another six. The manner in which the 36-year old player hit the second six sort of rewound the clock with respect to his peak days.

Before getting run-out in the last over, de Villiers scored 51 (30) with the help of four fours and two sixes. The right-hand batsman’s innings played a pivotal role in guiding RCB to a competitive total after they lost some momentum in the middle overs.

After Sunrisers captain David Warner won the toss and chose to field, RCB debutant opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal scored a maiden half-century to allure eyeballs in the first half of the innings. The southpaw ended up contributing 56 (48) with the help of eight fours.

How Twitterati reacted:

Oh, AB, that six over cover….. Never stop playing! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 21, 2020

Gentle reminder : AB De Villiers retired from International cricket in 2018. #RCBVsSRH — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) September 21, 2020

