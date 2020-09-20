UFC 253 Fight Card: This month’s feature event is UFC 253, and here are all the details about its fight card.

UFC 253 is September’s marquee event, and is scheduled to take place on September 26. Earlier the event was set for September 19, but after some modifications, September 26 became the official date. Unlike 252, there will be two title fights, to determine the Middleweight champion and the new Light Heavyweight champion.

While in the middleweight bout, Israel Adesanya will defend his title against Paulo Costa, whereas the Light Heavyweight title is vacant, following Jon Jones’ voluntary departure from the division. But on the night, Jan Blachowicz and Dominick Reyes will contest to become the new face of the weight class. Besides these two title fights, there are 9 more matches inked on the fight card.

UFC 253 Fight Card

The fight card is all stacked up, and will produce some elite MMA action on September 26.

Main Card

Middleweight Title Fight (Main event): Israel Adesanya (19-0) Vs. Paulo Costa (13-0)

Light Heavyweight Title Fight (Co-main): Jan Blachowicz (26-8) Vs. Dominick Reyes (12-1)

Flyweight Fight: Kai Kara-France (21-8) Vs. Brandon Royval (11-4)

Women Bantamweight Fight: Ketlen Vieira (10-1) Vs. Sijara Eubanks (7-4)

Featherweight Fight: Hakeem Dawodu (11-1-1) Vs. Zubaira Tukhugov (19-4-1)

Preliminary Card

Lightweight Fight: Brad Riddell (8-1) Vs. Alex Da Silva Coelho (21-2)

Welterweight Fight: Diego Sanchez (31-12) Vs. Jake Matthews (16-4)

Featherweight Fight: Shane Young (13-4) Vs. Ludovit Klein (16-2)

Light Heavyweight Fight: William Knight (8-1) Vs. Aleksa Camur (6-0)

Early Prelims

Heavyweight Fight: Juan Espino (10-1) Vs. Jeff Hughes (10-3)

Light Heavyweight Fight: Khadis Ibragimov (8-3) Vs. Danilo Marques (9-2)

Though the aforementioned fights are official, yet till the eleventh hour any augmentation or curtailment can take place.

