The San Francisco 49ers will travel across the country to take on the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon from MetLife Stadium. Both teams are looking for their first win of the season on Sunday.

Sam Darnold will lead the Jets against Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers when they take the field on Sunday. A battle between the young quarterbacks.

Can the Jets take advantage of the 49ers’ injuries and come out with a win on Sunday, Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to catch the NFL action today.

San Francisco 49ers vs. New York Jets

When: Sunday, September 20

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Prediction: Do I think the 49ers can win by a touchdown? Yes, but will all the injuries they have right now and having to travel across the country, I’m taking the Jets (+7).

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

San Francisco 49ers (-7) vs. New York Jets

O/U: 41.5 (-110)

