We’re back with week two and today we have the Atlanta Falcons traveling to take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Both teams are looking for their first win of the season after disappointing losses in week one.

Dak Prescott plays well at home and under new coach Mike McCarthy they should have a better game plan coming into this game. Meanwhile, the Falcons will look for some leadership from Matt Ryan going into week two needing a victory.

Can Dak get back to his winning ways at home in Dallas against Matt Ryan the Falcons? Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to catch the NFL action today.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Dallas Cowboys

When: Sunday, September 20

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Prediction: While the Cowboys definitely play well at home, they didn’t look great last week and will need a better game plan to cover these points. I’m going to take the points and the Atlanta Falcons (+3.5) in this one.

