The Green Bay Packers will host the Detroit Lions in an NFC North matchup from Lambeau Field. This will pit two young coaches against each other alongside one of the best quarterbacks to ever do it, Aaron Rodgers, who is coming off an incredible game last week.

The Lions are coming off a tough loss last week against the Bears, one that the Lions could’ve won but struggled late in the fourth quarter. Matt Patricia will need to dial up a better game plan against the Packers this week to stay in the hunt.

Can Matt LaFleur continue to be considered one of the best young coaches in the NFL or will Matt Patricia outsmart him? Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to catch the NFL action today.

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

When: Sunday, September 20

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Prediction: Last week Aaron Rodgers looked like an absolute gunslinger, almost vintage Rodgers throwing the ball into tight spaces with his receivers making plays. The Lions were very disappointing in the fourth quarter and hopefully, Patricia can fix the holes in their defense. Take the Green Bay Packers (-6) in the NFC game.

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Sunday at 9:45 p.m. ET.

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers (-6)

Over/Under: 50.5 (-110)

