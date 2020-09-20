SRH vs RCB Head to Head Records: The Sportsrush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the third match of IPL 2020.

The third match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai tomorrow.

Sunrisers and Royal Challengers, who finished at the fourth and the last position on the points table in IPL 2019 respectively, will be playing their first match of this season.

Other than playing under David Warner once again, Hyderabadi fans and team management would also be excited with respect to the presence of some supremely talented domestic Indian players in their squads. With a couple of spots up for grabs in their middle-order, expect these players to get a longer run at SRH.

Bangalore, on the other hand, will take the field under Virat Kohli for the eighth season. Yet to lift the silverware despite playing the IPL since its inception in 2008, Kohli and his men have a lot of work to do to reach in the vicinity of the trophy.

SRH vs RCB Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 15

Matches won by SRH: 8

Matches won by RCB: 6

Matched played in India: 15 (SRH 8, RCB 6)

Matches played in UAE: 0 (DC 0, KXIP 0)

SRH average score against RCB: 176

RCB average score against SRH: 163

Most runs for SRH: 562 (David Warner)

Most runs for RCB: 504 (Virat Kohli)

Most wickets for SRH: 14 (Bhuvneshwar Kumar)

Most wickets for RCB: 10 (Yuzvendra Chahal)

Most catches for SRH: 4 (David Warner)

Most catches for RCB: 7 (AB de Villiers)

The last time these two sides faced each other was their last league match of IPL 2019 in Bengaluru. After being reduced to 20/3 in the third over of a 176-run chase, Royal Challengers had thrived on a match-winning 144-run partnership between Shimron Hetmyer (75) and Gurkeerat Singh Mann (65) to seal the chase in the last over.