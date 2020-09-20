Description: RS Vs RM Dream11 Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Last season’s champions Real Madrid step out with aspirations of retaining their title.

From playing catch up to Barcelona before the turn of COVID to marauding their way to the prestigious La Liga trophy, Real Madrid were unstoppable once the league returned last season. The side pulled off nine wins from ten matches, going unbeaten for more than a month to not only erase the deficit in second place but end up winning the title by five points.

As Barcelona catapulted and lost all semblance, Real Madrid ensured they were their to capitalise on their competitors plight. The side quenched its insatiable thirst for raking up another trophy with some clinical performances, results which see them make a foray into this outing with the moniker of outright favourites.

The strong finish to the season prompted Real Madrid to be frugal with their transfer business as well. The club unlike itself decided to hold back on opening its purse amidst the Coronavirus pandemic with the most important bits of development coming with the departures of Bale and Sergio to Tottenham.

Upheaval in the player’s docket wasn’t the only major change at Villareal ahead of their impending league opener today. The side saw a change in manager as well with previous Arsenal manager, Emery taking over charge of the club.

Where this will be Real Madrid’s season opener after they were accorded an extra week off owing to their stay in the Champions League, Real Sociedad have already had an outing.

Their first encounter of the season ended in a 1-1 draw with Real Valladolid, a performance the club knows it could have easily bettered. Despite ending up in an Europa League position last season, the club’s inconsistency saw it end up 15 points behind the top 4.

Their leaky defence has been a calamitous issue for the side, a contentious problem which will lead to their defeat today.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Martin, Luca and Zubimendi will all fail to make the cut for today’s outing owing to their prevailing injures.

Real Madrid are fraught with injuries with Eden, Lucas, Marco, Isco and Mariano all sidelined.

Real Sociedad

Remiro, Gorosabel, Elustondo, Llorente, Monreal, Merino, Guevara, Lopez, Oyarzabal, Isak, D Silva

Real Madrid

Courtois, Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Mendy, Kroos, Casemiro, Modric, Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius

Match Details

La Liga 2020-21

Match: Real Sociedad Vs Real Madrid

Date And Time: 21st September, Monday- 12:30pam IST

Venue: Reale Seguros Stadium, San Sebastian

Top Scorer

Real Sociedad

Real Madrid

Benzema: Twenty One Goals, Eight Assists

Bygone Encounter

Real Valladolid Vs Real Sociedad: 1-1

RS Vs RM Picks

Goal-Keeper

Alex Remiro from Real Sociedad will be inculcated in our setup as the goal-keeper for this affair. The shot stopper is a tenacious performer, someone capable of parrying away shot after shot.

Defenders

Sergio Ramos ended up spearheading Real Madrid’s charge towards the title last term. The CB not only held centrestage in defence but came up with a bevy of crucial goals, an attacking penchant which saw him score for Spain as well off late.

Partnering him up is Raphael Varane, someone who gets his first chance to redeem himself for a shambolic showing against Manchester City in the Champions League. Dani Carvajal will be completing our triad of picks from the visiting side, a fullback who loves cantering his way into the side’s attacking plays.

Midfielders

With Luka Modric waning in form, Torni Kroos was crucial to Real Madrid last season. He was asked to control play in midfield and traverse the ball from attack to defence, something he was more than willing to do to see him end up with over ten goals and assists.

CDM Casemiro not only occulted attacking plays but was able to coax his way a couple of goals as well to make him the second pick from the side.

Real Sociedad on the other hand see us make Portu the first pick from the club. He was integral to the side’s formidable attacking setup last season with his seven goals and eight assists seeing him walk all over defences.

Roberto Lopez-Alcaide had a solid encounter the last time he took to the pitch with his ability to put in the tackles and blocks screening his side’s defence to perfection.

Strikers

With Real Madrid massively yearning for goals last season, striker Karim Benzema was more than ready to help fulfil the side’s appetite. He ended up as the top scorer with twenty goals and eight assists, numbers which make him an instant pick for today.

With Hazard nursing an injury, Vinicius Junior will get an outing for the visiting team to see him become the second selection from the club. We have Mikel Oyarzabal meanwhile be our selection from Real Sociedad with him scoring a behemoth ten goals and assisting eleven for the side last season.

Captain And Vice-Captain

The twenty nine goals he was a part of for his side last term see us make Karim our side’s captain while Ramos is the vice-captain.

Dream 11 Team

Remiro, Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Casemiro, Portu, Roberto, Kroos, Karim, Mikel, Vinicus

