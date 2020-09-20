Ronda Rousey refuses to unlock Becky Lynch while playing WWE 2K Battlegrounds. The two had an infamous twitter feud before Wrestlemania 35.

Ronda Rousey made history along with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair when they main evented Wrestlemania 35 together. This was the first time ever a women’s match had closed out their biggest show of the year.

Also read: Dana White opens up on whether he thinks Brock Lesnar will ever return to the UFC

Despite sharing such a significant moment together, however, two of the women involved in that main event don’t seem to get along too much. During the build up to their clash at Mania, Rousey and Lynch launched an all out feud on Twitter.

The two infamously trolled each other and sometimes even went personal at times. More than a year has passed since. However, it appears that the two have not buried their hatchet yet evidenced by the former UFC star’s action while playing WWE 2K Battlegrounds.

Ronda Rousey refuses to unlock Becky Lynch while playing WWE 2K Battlegrounds

The WWE have just recently released their latest game, WWE 2K Battlegrounds this past Friday on all major gaming platforms (PS4, XBox One, PC, Nintendo Switch). Rousey released a video of her playing the game.

Rousey hilariously refused to unlock Lynch in the game after finding out that they both had the same rating of ‘92’. She even claimed that it was complete ‘Bullsh*t’ that she and ‘The Man’ were rated exactly alike in the game.

lol pic.twitter.com/A6dyUQrZsd — Sasha Banks ̶S̶i̶t̶h̶ Simp Lord (@TheNextBlGThing) September 18, 2020

Rousey made her first appearance in the WWE in 2018 after the main event of Royal Rumble. Her first match was at Wrestlemania 34. She eventually won the RAW Women’s Championship, which she defended in the main event of the next Wrestlemania.

Rousey is the only woman to win a championship in both the UFC and WWE, as well as the only woman to headline a pay-per-view event in both companies. She is yet to feature on WWE TV since her appearance at the show of shows last year.

Click here for more WWE News