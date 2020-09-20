It’s hard to believe, but the Premier League season is back. There are, as usual, 38 total matchdays that span until May to decide the winner, who qualifies for Europe and who gets sent down to the second division.
Here is the complete schedule and how to watch the games:
Matchday 1
Saturday, Sept. 12
Arsenal 3, Fulham 0
Crystal Palace 1, Southampton 0
Liverpool 4, Leeds United 3
Newcastle United 2, West Ham 0
Sunday, Sept. 13
Leicester City 3, West Brom 0
Everton 1, Spurs 0
Burnley vs. Manchester United (Postponed due to Europa League participation in August)
Manchester City vs. Aston Villa (Postponed due to Champions League participation in August)
Monday, Sept. 14
Wolves 2, Sheffield United 0
Chelsea 3, Brighton 1
Matchday 2
Saturday, Sept. 19
Everton 5, West Brom 2
Leeds United 4, Fulham 3
Crystal Palace 3, Manchester United 1
Arsenal 2, West Ham 1
Sunday, Sept. 20
Spurs 5, Southampton 2
Brighton 3, Newcastle 0
Liverpool 2, Chelsea 0
Leicester City 4, Burnley 2
Monday, Sept. 21
Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United
Wolves vs. Manchester City
Matchday 3
Saturday, Sept. 26
Brighton vs. Manchester United
Burnley vs. Southampton
Crystal Palace vs. Everton
Liverpool vs. Arsenal
Spurs vs. Newcastle United
West Ham vs. Wolves
West Brom vs. Chelsea
Sunday, Sept. 27
Fulham vs. Aston Villa
Sheffield United vs. Leeds United
Manchester City vs. Leicester City
Matchday 4 (Oct. 3)
Arsenal vs. Sheffield United
Aston Villa vs. Liverpool
Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace
Everton vs. Brighton
Leeds United vs. Manchester City
Leicester City vs. West Ham
Manchester United vs. Spurs
Newcastle United vs. Burnley
Southampton vs. West Brom
Wolves vs. Fulham
Matchday 5 (Oct. 17)
Chelsea vs. Southampton
Crystal Palace vs. Brighton
Everton vs. Liverpool
Leeds United vs. Wolves
Leicester City vs. Aston Villa
Manchester City vs. Arsenal
Newcastle United vs. Manchester United
Sheffield United vs. Fulham
Spurs vs. West Ham
West Brom vs. Burnley
Matchday 6 (Oct. 24)
Arsenal vs. Leicester City
Aston Villa vs. Leeds United
Brighton vs. West Brom
Burnley vs. Spurs
Fulham vs. Crystal Palace
Liverpool vs. Sheffield United
Manchester United vs. Chelsea
Southampton vs. Everton
West Ham vs. Manchester City
Wolves vs. Newcastle United
Matchday 7 (Oct. 31)
Aston Villa vs. Southampton
Burnley vs. Chelsea
Fulham vs. West Brom
Leeds United vs. Leicester City
Liverpool vs. West Ham
Manchester United vs. Arsenal
Newcastle United vs. Everton
Sheffield United vs. Manchester City
Spurs vs. Brighton
Wolves vs. Crystal Palace
Matchday 8 (Nov. 7)
Arsenal vs. Aston Villa
Brighton vs. Burnley
Chelsea vs. Sheffield United
Crystal Palace vs. Leeds United
Everton vs. Manchester United
Leicester City vs. Wolves
Manchester City vs. Liverpool
Southampton vs. Newcastle United
West Brom vs. Spurs
West Ham vs. Fulham
Matchday 9 (Nov. 21)
Aston Villa vs. Brighton
Burnley vs. Crystal Palace
Fulham vs. Everton
Leeds United vs. Arsenal
Liverpool vs. Leicester City
Manchester United vs. West Brom
Newcastle United vs. Chelsea
Sheffield United vs. West Ham
Spurs vs. Manchester City
Wolves vs. Southampton
Matchday 10 (Nov. 28)
Arsenal vs. Wolves
Brighton vs. Liverpool
Chelsea vs. Spurs
Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United
Everton vs. Leeds United
Leicester City vs. Fulham
Manchester City vs. Burnley
Southampton vs. Manchester United
West Brom vs. Sheffield United
West Ham vs. Aston Villa
Matchday 11 (Dec. 5)
Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United
Brighton vs. Southampton
Burnley vs. Everton
Chelsea vs. Leeds United
Liverpool vs. Wolves
Manchester City vs. Fulham
Sheffield United vs. Leicester City
Spurs vs. Arsenal
West Brom vs. Crystal Palace
West Ham vs. Manchester United
Matchday 12 (Dec. 12)
Arsenal vs. Burnley
Crystal Palace vs. Spurs
Everton vs. Chelsea
Fulham vs. Liverpool
Leeds United vs. West Ham
Leicester City vs. Brighton
Manchester United vs. Manchester City
Newcastle United vs. West Brom
Southampton vs. Sheffield United
Wolves vs. Aston Villa
Matchday 13
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Arsenal vs. Southampton
Aston Villa vs. Burnley
Fulham vs. Brighton
Leeds United vs. Newcastle United
Leicester City vs. Everton
Sheffield United vs. Manchester United
West Ham vs. Crystal Palace
Wolves vs. Chelsea
Wednesday, Dec 16
Liverpool vs. Spurs
Manchester City vs. West Brom
Matchday 14 (Dec. 19)
Brighton vs. Sheffield United
Burnley vs. Wolves
Chelsea vs. West Ham
Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool
Everton vs. Arsenal
Manchester United vs. Leeds United
Newcastle United vs. Fulham
Southampton vs. Manchester City
Spurs vs. Leicester City
West Brom vs. Aston Villa
Matchday 15 (Dec. 26)
Saturday, Dec. 26
Arsenal vs. Chelsea
Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace
Fulham vs. Southampton
Leeds United vs. Burnley
Leicester City vs. Manchester United
Liverpool vs. West Brom
Manchester City vs. Newcastle United
Sheffield United vs. Everton
West Ham vs. Brighton
Wolves vs. Spurs
Matchday 16 (Dec. 28)
Brighton vs. Arsenal
Burnley vs. Sheffield United
Chelsea vs. Aston Villa
Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City
Everton vs. Manchester City
Manchester United vs. Wolves
Newcastle United vs. Liverpool
Southampton vs. West Ham
Spurs vs. Fulham
West Brom vs. Leeds United
Matchday 17 (Jan. 2)
Brighton vs. Wolves
Burnley vs. Fulham
Chelsea vs. Manchester City
Crystal Palace vs. Sheffield United
Everton vs. West Ham
Manchester United vs. Aston Villa
Newcastle United vs. Leicester City
Southampton vs. Liverpool
Spurs vs. Leeds United
West Brom vs. Arsenal
Matchday 18 (Jan. 12)
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace
Aston Villa vs. Spurs
Fulham vs. Manchester United
Leeds United vs. Southampton
Leicester City vs. Chelsea
Sheffield United vs. Newcastle United
West Ham vs. West Brom
Wolves vs. Everton
Liverpool vs. Burnley
Manchester City vs. Brighton
Matchday 19 (Jan. 16)
Arsenal vs. Newcastle United
Aston Villa vs. Everton
Fulham vs. Chelsea
Leeds United vs. Brighton
Leicester City vs. Southampton
Liverpool vs. Manchester United
Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace
Sheffield United vs. Spurs
West Ham vs. Burnley
Wolves vs. West Brom
Matchday 20 (Jan. 26)
Brighton vs. Fulham
Burnley vs. Aston Villa
Everton vs. Leicester City
Manchester United vs. Sheffield United
West Brom vs. Manchester City
Chelsea vs. Wolves
Newcastle United vs. Leeds United
Southampton vs. Arsenal
Spurs vs. Liverpool
Crystal Palace vs. West Ham
Matchday 21 (Jan. 30)
Arsenal vs. Manchester United
Brighton vs. Spurs
Chelsea vs. Burnley
Crystal Palace vs. Wolves
Everton vs. Newcastle United
Leicester City vs. Leeds United
Manchester City vs. Sheffield United
Southampton vs. Aston Villa
West Brom vs. Fulham
West Ham vs. Liverpool
Matchday 22 (Feb. 2)
Aston Villa vs. West Ham
Burnley vs. Manchester City
Fulham vs. Leicester City
Leeds United vs. Everton
Sheffield United vs. West Brom
Wolves vs. Arsenal
Manchester United vs. Southampton
Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace
Spurs vs. Chelsea
Liverpool vs. Brighton
Matchday 23 (Feb. 6)
Aston Villa vs. Arsenal
Burnley vs. Brighton
Fulham vs. West Ham
Leeds United vs. Crystal Palace
Liverpool vs. Manchester City
Manchester United vs. Everton
Newcastle United vs. Southampton
Sheffield United vs. Chelsea
Spurs vs. West Brom
Wolves vs. Leicester City
Matchday 24 (Feb. 23)
Arsenal vs. Leeds United
Brighton vs. Aston Villa
Chelsea vs. Newcastle United
Crystal Palace vs. Burnley
Everton vs. Fulham
Leicester City vs. Liverpool
Manchester City vs. Spurs
Southampton vs. Wolves
West Brom vs. Manchester United
West Ham vs. Sheffield United
Matchday 25 (Feb. 20)
Arsenal vs. Manchester City
Aston Villa vs. Leicester City
Brighton vs. Crystal Palace
Burnley vs. West Brom
Fulham vs. Sheffield United
Liverpool vs. Everton
Manchester United vs. Newcastle United
Southampton vs. Chelsea
West Ham vs. Spurs
Wolves vs. Leeds United
Matchday 26 (Feb. 27)
Chelsea vs. Manchester United
Crystal Palace vs. Fulham
Everton vs. Southampton
Leeds United vs. Aston Villa
Leicester City vs. Arsenal
Manchester City vs. West Ham
Newcastle United vs. Wolves
Sheffield United vs. Liverpool
Spurs vs. Burnley
West Brom vs. Brighton
Matchday 27 (March 6)
Aston Villa vs. Wolves
Brighton vs. Leicester City
Burnley vs. Arsenal
Chelsea vs. Everton
Liverpool vs. Fulham
Manchester City vs. Manchester United
Sheffield United vs. Southampton
Spurs vs. Crystal Palace
West Brom vs. Newcastle United
West Ham vs. Leeds United
Matchday 28 (March 13)
Arsenal vs. Spurs
Crystal Palace vs. West Brom
Everton vs. Burnley
Fulham vs. Manchester City
Leeds United vs. Chelsea
Leicester City vs. Sheffield United
Manchester United vs. West Ham
Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa
Southampton vs. Brighton
Wolves vs. Liverpool
Matchday 29 (March 20)
Brighton vs. Newcastle United
Burnley vs. Leicester City
Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United
Fulham vs. Leeds United
Liverpool vs. Chelsea
Manchester City vs. Wolves
Sheffield United vs. Aston Villa
Spurs vs. Southampton
West Brom vs. Everton
West Ham vs. Arsenal
Matchday 30 (April 3)
Arsenal vs. Liverpool
Aston Villa vs. Fulham
Chelsea vs. West Brom
Everton vs. Crystal Palace
Leeds United vs. Sheffield United
Leicester City vs. Manchester City
Manchester United vs. Brighton
Newcastle United vs. Spurs
Southampton vs. Burnley
Wolves vs. West Ham
Matchday 31 (April 10)
Brighton vs. Everton
Burnley vs. Newcastle United
Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea
Fulham vs. Wolves
Liverpool vs. Aston Villa
Manchester City vs. Leeds United
Sheffield United vs. Arsenal
Spurs vs. Manchester United
West Brom vs. Southampton
West Ham vs. Leicester City
Matchday 32 (April 17)
Arsenal vs. Fulham
Aston Villa vs. Manchester City
Chelsea vs. Brighton
Everton vs. Spurs
Leeds United vs. Liverpool
Leicester City vs. West Brom
Manchester United vs. Burnley
Newcastle United vs. West Ham
Southampton vs. Crystal Palace
Wolves vs. Sheffield United
Matchday 33 (April 24)
Arsenal vs. Everton
Aston Villa vs. West Brom
Fulham vs. Spurs
Leeds United vs. Manchester United
Leicester City vs. Crystal Palace
Liverpool vs. Newcastle United
Manchester City vs. Southampton
Sheffield United vs. Brighton
West Ham vs. Chelsea
Wolves vs. Burnley
Matchday 34 (May 1)
Brighton vs. Leeds United
Burnley vs. West Ham
Chelsea vs. Fulham
Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City
Everton vs. Aston Villa
Manchester United vs. Liverpool
Newcastle United vs. Arsenal
Southampton vs. Leicester City
Spurs vs. Sheffield United
West Brom vs. Wolves
Matchday 35 (May 8)
Arsenal vs. West Brom
Aston Villa vs. Manchester United
Fulham vs. Burnley
Leeds United vs. Spurs
Leicester City vs. Newcastle United
Liverpool vs. Southampton
Manchester City vs. Chelsea
Sheffield United vs. Crystal Palace
West Ham vs. Everton
Wolves vs. Brighton
Matchday 36 (May 11)
Brighton vs. West Ham
Burnley vs. Leeds United
Everton vs. Sheffield United
Manchester United vs. Leicester City
West Brom vs. Liverpool
Chelsea vs. Arsenal
Newcastle United vs. Manchester City
Southampton vs. Fulham
Spurs vs. Wolves
Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa
Matchday 37 (May 15)
Brighton vs. Manchester City
Burnley vs. Liverpool
Chelsea vs. Leicester City
Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal
Everton vs. Wolves
Manchester United vs. Fulham
Newcastle United vs. Sheffield United
Southampton vs. Leeds United
Spurs vs. Aston Villa
West Brom vs. West Ham
Matchday 38 (May 23)
Arsenal vs. Brighton
Aston Villa vs. Chelsea
Fulham vs. Newcastle United
Leeds United vs. West Brom
Leicester City vs. Spurs
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace
Manchester City vs. Everton
Sheffield United vs. Burnley
West Ham vs. Southampton
Wolves vs. Manchester United