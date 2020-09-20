OGA Dota PIT Season 3 . One Game Agency’s AMD Sapphire OGA Dota Pit will feature 6 invited teams for a prize pool of $170,000. Read more to find out all the details about OGA Dota Pit.

The Dota 2 Europe CIS Division is buzzing with activity again, as OGA Dota Pit returns for a third season. This year, the tournament will feature 6 invited teams and two teams from a closed qualifier. The broadcast will be available in both English and Russian on Twitch.

In the closer qualifiers, 4 teams will compete in B03 games. The top 2 teams will qualify to the tournament where they will compete with some of the top teams in Europe.

OGA Dota Pit Season 3 Format & Schedule

After the two teams qualify from the closed qualifiers, the 8 teams in the upper-division will participate in a double-elimination bracket. All games that will be played will be B03, except the Grand Finals, which will be B05.

The closed qualifiers have already begun. In the first game, FlytoMoon beat 5men 2-0, while NiP made a stunning comeback in their first game against Viking.gg.

Despite being down most of the game, @NiPGaming pull off a comeback and take the lead in the series against @GGVikin! Game 2 is starting!

The closed-qualifiers will end on September 22nd & the upper division games will begin on September 23rd. The Grand Finals will take place on September 26th.

OGA Dota Pit Season 3 Prizepool

The 8 teams in the AMD SAPPHIRE OGA Dota PIT EU/CIS will be competing for a prize pool of $170,000. Here is how the spread is among the teams.

1st $70,873

2nd $36,822

3rd $19,822

4th $14,161

5th-6th $8,500

7th-8th $5,661