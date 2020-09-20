The Tom Brady era in Tampa Bay began with mixed results, as the Buccaneers lost their season-opener against the Saints. Brady threw for 239 yards and scored three total touchdowns, but the Bucs’ offensive line surrendered three sacks and six quarterback hits against the Saints. Brady and the Buccaneers will try to rebound in Week 2 against Teddy Bridgewater and the Panthers, and are 8.5-point home favorites according to the latest Week 2 NFL odds from William Hill. At nearly double-digits, it’s one of the largest NFL spreads on Sunday.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up over $7,400 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception five years ago.

After going 4-0 on top-rated picks in Week 1, it enters Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season on an incredible 100-65 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top NFL predictions for Week 2

One of the top Week 2 NFL predictions the model recommends: the Ravens (-7) cover against the Texans. Baltimore went 10-6 against the spread in the regular season during its breakout 2019 campaign. The Ravens easily covered a seven-point spread in Week 1 against the Browns as they rolled 38-6 on Sunday.

The Ravens have historically dominated the Texans too. In fact, they are 9-2 all time straight-up, including a 41-7 blowout in their last meeting in 2019. Baltimore covered a four-point spread with over 30 points to spare in that game. SportsLine’s model is calling for more of the same from Baltimore on Sunday, as the Ravens cover in more than 60 percent of simulations, while the under (50) hits 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Week 2 NFL picks from the model: The Chiefs (-8.5) cover as road favorites against the Chargers. The Chiefs looked strong against the Texans in Week 1, winning 34-20. Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes threw for 211 yards and three touchdowns, while rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran through the rain for 138 yards and another score.

While the Chargers weren’t as dominant in Week 1, the result was the same. Los Angeles engineered a fourth-quarter rally to upend Cincinnati 16-13, with Tyrod Taylor throwing for 208 yards and Austin Ekeler adding 84 rushing yards.

The Chiefs are riding a six-game winning streak against the spread versus teams with winning records and are 11-1 against the number in their last 12 September games. SportsLine’s model says Mahomes throws for over 280 yards and two touchdowns and that Edwards-Helaire is the game’s leading rusher, with the Chiefs covering in almost 60 percent of simulations. The over (47.5) also clears well over 50 percent of the time.

How to make Week 2 NFL picks

NFL odds, matchups for Week 2

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles (-1.5, 45.5)

New York Giants at Chicago Bears (-5.5, 42)

Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys (-3.5, 53.5)

San Francisco 49ers at New York Jets (+7, 41.5)

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-8.5, 47)

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers (-6, 50)

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins (+5.5, 42)

Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers (-7, 40.5)

Minnesota Vikings at Indianapolis Colts (-3, 49)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans (-7.5, 44)

Washington Football Team at Arizona Cardinals (-7, 46.5)

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers (+8.5, 47.5)

Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans (+7, 49)

New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks (-4, 44.5)

New Orleans Saints at Las Vegas Raiders (+5.5, 48.5)