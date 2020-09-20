The Atlanta Falcons are really good at blowing big leads, which they proved yet again on Sunday when they lost to the Dallas Cowboys, 40-39, in the final second after once holding a 20-0 in the first quarter.

The Falcons led 29-10 at the half and then by 15 points with just over eight minutes to go in the game.

While the Falcons did their best to let the Dallas Cowboys come back, they very easily could have ended the game by simply falling on an onside kick with just under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Instead, Falcons players watched the ball roll the 10 necessary yards and then were late to jump on it.

Seriously, how do you let the Cowboys recover this onside kick, especially since the Cowboys couldn’t touch the ball until it got to the 45 yard line?

The Cowboys then booted a game-winning FG as time expired and everyone on Twitter crushed the Falcons: