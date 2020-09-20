Quarterbacks who have been putting up big daily Fantasy numbers for years square off in Seahawks vs. Patriots when Russell Wilson and Cam Newton take the field for Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Both quarterbacks got off to promising starts in Week 1. Wilson threw for four touchdowns against the Falcons, while Newton found the end zone twice on the ground in a debut win against the Dolphins.

How do those two players fit into NFL DFS strategy for Sunday Night Football? And which other options in the Patriots vs. Seahawks NFL DFS player pool can provide winning value on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings? Before building any NFL DFS lineups for Sunday Night Football, be sure to see the top NFL DFS picks, advice and projections from SportsLine’s Mike McClure, a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In his Week 1 Sunday NFL DFS player pool, McClure was all over Cam Newton as one of his top quarterbacks. The result: Newton, who was just $6,100 on DraftKings, found the end zone twice on the ground and returned over 4x value. Anybody who put him in their NFL DFS lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Seahawks vs. Patriots NFL DFS player pool and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top Patriots vs. Seahawks NFL DFS picks

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football: Patriots quarterback Cam Newton. Despite the fact that he hasn’t made it through an entire season since 2017, the Patriots tapped him as the immediate successor to Tom Brady in 2020. He was efficient in his debut last week, completing 78.9 percent of his passes for 155 yards.

And Bill Belichick wasn’t hesitant to use him on the ground, where Newton turned 15 carries into 75 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Seattle ranked 27th in the NFL last season in passing defense and conceded 450 yards to Matt Ryan in Week 1 of this season. Newton’s ability to hurt Seattle through the air or on the ground makes him a smart choice for Sunday Night Football NFL DFS lineups on this single-game slate.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy includes banking on Seattle receiver Tyler Lockett. The sixth-year pro has been one of Wilson’s top targets over the past two years, piling up 18 touchdowns during that span. He got off to a strong start this year, catching all eight of his targets for 92 yards in the Week 1 win over Atlanta.

New England’s secondary is stout, but the emergence of Seattle receiver DK Metcalf at least will take some of its attention off of Lockett and possibly keep New England shutdown corner Stephon Gilmore off him the entire game. McClure likes Lockett’s value and upside in this matchup, so confidently lock him in as one of your top NFL DFS picks.

How to set Patriots vs. Seahawks NFL DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday night because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see it here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal picks, rankings, advice and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.