Description: NBA DFS And Fantasy Team Picks, Studs, Values, Projections, Match Centre on September 20: Denver know they can’t afford a second win on the bounce against this staunch Lakers setup

While losing the series opener is not something Denver Nuggets will be reading too much into, the club knows it needs to pull its socks up come today. A second defeat on the bounce against their worldclass Lakers unit would be too large a deficit to paper over, one Denver would be looking to veer clear off.

And this is a side which is well versed with scripting sensational revivals. They returned from points of no return against Utah and the Clippers, winning 4-3 from a 3-1 deficit, results which saw a slew of plaudits and accolades be cascaded their way.

DraftKings NBA DFS Picks

Stud

Nikola Jokic, 17,100

He might not have contributed across the field with the twenty one points Nikola ended up with were yet another flawless show of shooting from him. The Denver Nuggets centre is a man out on a mission, a player in the limelight after his exceptional showings in the semi-finals.

Anthony Davis, 11,000

Anthony Davis was at the forefront of his side’s series opening win in the Western Conference finals. At a time when James struggled to convert his field points, Davis burst onto the stage to accrue a gargantuan 37 point and ten rebounds, a double-double which guided his team to a crucial lead.

Michael Porter Jr., 8, 000

From being only a sparsely utilised substituted prior to the turn of COVID to now taking being a crucial component of his side’s shooting arounds, Michael has had a breakthrough last month in the league. The Denver player showed why he’s made such inroads in the league with a double-double comprising of fourteen points and ten rebounds against the conference leaders.

Value

Kyle Kuzma, 5,600

Although Kyle Kuzma’s pick can swing either way, we are going to opt for his selection for the affair. He managed to fill his shoes with a string of windmills and spin and slams in game one, a showing which sees us instil confidence in him for the affair.

Markieff Morris, 3,800

His numbers might not always been the most mammoth but Morris’ role in the Lakers’ framework cant be undermined. His knowhow has seen him emerge as a constant source of points in the paint with him dropping a neat nine in game one.

Alex Caruso, 3,400

With Rondo likely to be on a minutes restriction today as well given his ongoing back concern, Caruso will once again get over twenty minutes. And he’ll make full use of them to traverse the ball past Denver’s defence as he controls the centre of the court for the Lakers with his layups.

DraftKings NBA DFS Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.