The coronavirus pandemic has understandably made the NFL game-day experience look very different this season. For most teams, the stadiums are empty. Coaches and sideline staff need to wear masks (or fogged face shields). It also means that media interviews are conducted virtually.

It’s a change that not many fans will notice, but for media members, it’s an enormous adjustment. And I guess it’s still taking some time to get used to the new interview setup for one Pittsburgh reporter.

During the postgame press conference with Mike Tomlin after the Steelers’ 26-21 win over the Broncos, someone appeared to have some trouble with the Zoom setup and dropped an F-bomb for everyone to hear.

But Tomlin’s reaction was so, so great. (NSFW language)

“Live mic,” Tomlin yelled after hearing the F-bomb. His facial expression was also especially meme-worthy.

The reporter promised that it wasn’t him who cursed during the press conference, and Tomlin replied with a skeptical, “OK.”

Make sure those mics are set to mute next time.