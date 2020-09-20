Rajon Rondo is once again suffering from back spasms and hence has found a place in Lakers’ injury report for Game 2 tonight vs Nuggets.

The Los Angeles Lakers ran the Denver Nuggets off the court in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, beating them comfortably, 126-114.

Rajon Rondo flirted with a double double as he finished Game 1 will a solid stat line of 7 points and 9 assists off the bench in a productive 21 minutes of play. Rondo also boasted an impressive plus/minue of +13 while going 3-7 from the field.

Is Rajon Rondo playing tonight vs Nuggets?

Though Rondo was listed as probable for Game 1, he did end up playing limited minutes off the bench. This is due to his recurring back spasms.

Lakers injury report for Game 2: Dion Waiters (sore left groin) is doubtful. LeBron James (sore right groin) and Rajon Rondo (back spasms) are probable. — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) September 19, 2020

The 34 year old missed the entirety of the 1st round against Portland due to his back spasms, however, suited up for the 2nd round of the Playoffs. He also missed all 8 seeding games due to a thumb injury he suffered in July.

Rajon Rondo has been listed as ‘probable’ for tonight’s game against the Nuggets so it is more than likely that he will be hitting the court in Game 2, on limited minutes.

How important has Rondo been to the Lakers?

Rajon Rondo’s greatest asset on the court is his innate ability to orchestrate the offense. He is a floor general in the purest form.

His primary role in the Lakers offense is to facilitate and provide easy buckets for the Lakers when LeBron James takes a breather on the bench.

Without Rondo or James on the floor, the Lakers offense tend to become stagnant, with almost every possession resulting in an Anthony Davis post up on the elbow.

Love this play design. KCP curls off the AD screen and AD pops, keeping Jokic’s focus on the perimeter. KCP, meanwhile, gets just out of Jokic’s vision before back-screening him. Rondo throws a perfect pass and Dwight shows he still has some spring in his step. pic.twitter.com/V2nJu02cqr — Jacob Rude (@JacobRude) September 19, 2020

With Rondo facilitating, everyone gets involved, especially the Lakers bigs.