In my heart I still want that Sting match – The Undertaker opens up on a potential dream match with WWE Hall of famer and wrestling legend Sting.

The Undertaker has been on of if not the most iconic WWE Wrestler for almost 3 decades. He has faced almost every notable name in the world of professional wrestling such as Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold, John Cena, Roman Reigns and plenty more.

Also read: The Rock rips his front gate off in order to make it to the set of his current movie

His CV reads several who’s who of wrestling. There is however a glaring absence in his resume. One name that fans have been clamouring for many years. WCW legend Sting. Many have demanded, almost practically begged for the two icons to lock horns inside the squared circle. However, despite Sting joining the WWE in 2014, the two have never wrestled once.

In my heart I still want that Sting match – The Undertaker on dream match with Sting

In an interview with Barstool Sports, The Undertaker revealed that he still desires a match with Sting. However, he feels that the match would have been better had it taken place during their primes.

“To be completely honest, the match would have been cool in the 90s or early 2000s,” Taker said. “But there’s a reason the Last Ride documentary came about and I called it a day. Although, in my heart I still want that Sting match. But my body doesn’t co-operate with the other two factors in that. It becomes really difficult.

“I don’t want people to get a watered down version of that character. I want people to remember the 90s, the WrestleMania matches with Edge, Batista, Shawn, and Punk, and not the match I had with Roman, when I was all beat up and out of shape, I looked like a Bloated Elvis.”

When asked why the two never went head to head despite Sting joining in 2014, the Undertaker explained that he was always in line to face other wrestlers.

“Its crazy that we never spoke. We never called each other and discussed, ‘hey would you like to do this mega match’ or whatever,” Taker added. “My schedule was always full, there were always guys waiting to face me.

“Maybe it will remain something like a ‘what could have been’ situation, kind of like what would have happened if Ali and Tyson faced off? Our audience always wanted to see it but its just one of those things.”

H/T Wrestling Inc

Click here for more WWE News