The Lakers are cruising in the playoffs and with their families around them, they are in great spirits. LeBron James had a light-hearted moment with Dion Waiters Jr in a shooting drill.

King James will be in a buoyant mood after seeing his team make short work of the Trail Blazers and the Rockets. He hasn’t had to go even close to full throttle in either series.

He’s still averaging 25.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game while playing a career-low 33 minutes per game. The presence of Anthony Davis in the squad has really lifted the burden off him.

LeBron promises to make 100 3-pointers, says he’s pretending to be human after miss

On their off day today, the Lakers had some light practice at the Disney World bubble. There was no shortage of funny practice moments on display.

Apparently family members are allowed at practice venues, and the team is taking full advantage of the situation.

LeBron James: “[I’ll make] 100 straight.” Dion Waiters’ kid: “Yeah, right!” LeBron: *misses* “I missed that on purpose.” Dion’s kid: “Yeah, right!” LeBron: “I missed that on purpose so you’d think I’m human!” 😂 pic.twitter.com/6Mr7DfFFpD — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) September 19, 2020

There is no doubt that the Lakers are the heavyweight favorites in this Western Conference Finals clash. For LeBron, who’s playing in his 12th Conference Finals series, this is now just routine, and he’s living up every moment.

Dion Waiters has been cited as doubtful for Game 2 with a sore left groin. LeBron and Rondo, who’re both carrying their own niggles, are listed as probable.

Rondo’s back spasm problems have come back to haunt him in the postseason again, but given his comparatively light workload, he can be expected to play tomorrow.