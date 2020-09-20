DJ Bravo Injury Update: Chennai Super Kings’ coach opened up on the injury of their star West Indian all-rounder.

Despite taking the field without vice-captain Suresh Raina and veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh, Chennai Super Kings registered a 5-wicket victory in their first match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League against Mumbai Indians.

Chasing a 163-run target, Chennai stumbled initially to lose opening batsmen Shane Watson (4) and Murali Vijay (1) cheaply. However, a 115-run partnership between Faf du Plessis (58*) and Ambati Rayudu (71) laid the foundation of a victory which was eventually made easier by all-rounder Sam Curran’s blitz.

DJ Bravo Injury Update

Curran, who made his IPL debut for Kings XI Punjab last year, was backed by CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his first match for the franchise. Had it not been the absence of all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, Curran might have had to wait for his CSK debut.

Bravo, 36, who reportedly missed the match due to a niggle, appears to be in line to miss the next match against Rajasthan Royals on September 22. The development was confirmed by Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming who couldn’t resist from applauding the English all-rounder.

“Dwayne [Bravo] was injured so he is probably out for the first two games. But Sam’s [Curran] performance was a big positive. His attitude is quite infectious. His performance today was quite outstanding. Straight off the plane [from England] yesterday,” Fleming was quoted as saying during a post-match press conference.

Coming on the back of a victorious Caribbean Premier League campaign for Trinbago Knight Riders, Bravo had played the final match as a specialist batsman due to the same injury earlier this month. It is worth mentioning that Bravo had missed as many as five T20s for CSK due to a Grade 1 hamstring tear in IPL 2019 as well.

Fleming, who has been with the franchise since the inaugural season in 2008, also talked about a possible toss-up between Bravo, Curran and fast bowler Lungi Ngidi for the final two overseas spots in the season opener.

“If Dwayne was fit, it would have been a toss-up if he [Sam Curran] had played at all. So, he has taken this opportunity and put some pressure on,” Fleming added.