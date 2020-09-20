Marcus Stoinis thwacks 20-ball half-century: Delhi’s all-rounder scored 25 runs in the last over against Punjab’s Chris Jordan.

During the second match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab in Dubai, Delhi Capitals all-rounder Marcus Stoinis scored his second IPL half-century to bolster his team to 157/8 in 20 overs.

Coming in to bat at No. 6 in the 15th over, Stoinis had a tough job lying ahead with Capitals scoring at just over six runs per over till then. Before the start of the 18th over, Stoinis had scored 4 (7) but the same seemed enough for him to get his eye in.

Showing first signs of aggression in the 18th over, Stoinis changed gears by hitting KXIP pacer Chris Jordan for a six and four on the first two deliveries. In the next over being bowled by Sheldon Cottrell, Stoinis scored three more boundaries to up the ante.

With no support from the other end, the onus was completely on the right-hand batsman who scored as many as 25 runs in Jordan’s final over. Starting with a powerful yet elegant flick for a six, Stoinis hit a trio of boundaries before thwacking another six to register a 20-ball half-century.

Playing his first match for Capitals after representing Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Stoinis played a blinder scoring 53 (21) with the help of seven fours and three sixes.

For Kings XI, fast bowler Mohammed Shami was the pick of their bowlers with figures of 4-0-15-3. Apart from Shami, Cottrell and Ravi Bishnoi picked two and one wicket respectively.

How Twitterati reacted:

Most expensive 20th overs in IPL: 30 runs – Dinda, RPS v MI, 2017

30 runs – Jordan, KXIP v DC, 2020

29 runs – Mavi, KKR v DD, 2018

29 runs – Bravo, MI v CSK, 2019#IPL2020 #KXIPvsDC — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) September 20, 2020

Wow! What a finish. At last Stoinis shows he can be a finisher. Always had it but spent too long playing otherwise. Gives his team a chance now! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 20, 2020

What a difference a couple of overs can make in T20 cricket. Delhi are now in with a chance — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) September 20, 2020

