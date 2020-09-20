USA Today



The Denver Broncos did not have Courtland Sutton available in the season opener, but Drew Lock will have his No. 1 target available for a Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sutton is active Sunday and will make his season debut — which is a bit of a surprise considering he was battling a shoulder injury in practice last week. Sutton was a “game-time decision,” according to Broncos’ head coach Vic Fangio — but he’s good to go.

Sutton finished with 72 catches for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns in 2019, ending the year third among second-year wideouts in catches and second in yards while earning his first Pro Bowl selection. In Lock’s five starts, Sutton recorded 22 catches for 280 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 12.7 yards per catch.

Jerry Jeudy was Denver’s leading wide receiver last week, finishing with four catches for 56 yards while Tim Patrick had four catches for 29 yards. DaeSean Hamilton had one catch for 18 yards to round out the Denver wide receivers while tight end Noah Fant led all the pass catchers for the Broncos with five catches for 81 yards.