Week 1 might not have had fans in the stands at most NFL stadiums, but for the most part it certainly looked like everything we’ve seen in past football seasons. Aaron Rodgers ran up the score as the Packers rolled to a win, the Super Bowl-losing team felt the full effects of a hangover right out of the gate, and the scoreboard reflected that NFL offenses generally had no issues with the lack of a preseason (something to note, NFL decision-makers).

Now our attention turns to Week 2, where the Browns have already taken a step toward righting the ship after an opening-week loss to the Ravens by running all over the Bengals on Thursday night. The rest of the slate brings us a Ravens team looking to keep humming along in Houston against the Texans, a team that struggled in the first Thursday game of the year against the Chiefs, who now head to L.A. to face the division-rival Chargers. After those featured games on Sunday afternoon, the attention turns to “Sunday Night Football” and a Super Bowl XLIX rematch in Seattle as the Patriots face the Seahawks, then the first NFL game of the Las Vegas era as the Raiders host the Saints on Monday night.

Each week, we’ll collect all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more.

Enjoy our run-through of Week 2, and good luck in your games! All odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

Which picks can you make with confidence in Week 2? And which favorite gets stunned? Visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that is up over $7,400 on its top-rated picks and went 4-0 last week.

Rams at Eagles

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Open: Eagles -3, O/U 46.5

Current: Eagles -1, O/U 45.5

“Carson Wentz can’t be protected. He was pressured on a third of his dropbacks, and when he had time in the pocket he was able to air it out to Jalen Reagor or DeSean Jackson or Dallas Goedert. And the Eagles defense still couldn’t stop a fairly basic Dwayne Haskins offense. I don’t think the Eagles will have an answer for what Sean McVay will do to them pre-snap, and Jared Goff should hit them for some big chunk plays after lulling the defense to sleep with short stuff.” — NFL insider Jonathan Jones on why he’s taking the Rams to win

Jones went 11-5 straight up in a Week 1 where eight underdogs won outright. Check out the rest of his Week 2 picks in his Friday notes column.

Giants at Bears

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access

Open: Bears -5.5, O/U 43

Current: Bears -5.5, O/U 42

“The Giants showed some grit against the Steelers, but they were overmatched in terms of talent. That isn’t the case here. The Bears did some good things on offense to rally to beat the Lions last week and I think they can carry that over. But this will be close.” — Pete Prisco, who has the Bears winning by one point

Prisco took the Giants and the points as a best bet in our weekly picks chat on the Pick Six Pod. You can see all his final score predictions in his Wednesday column.

Jaguars at Titans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access

Open: Titans -11, O/U 43

Current: Titans -7.5, O/U 44

The Titans were set up at the beginning of the week to be the most used team in survivor pools by a wide margin, since they were the only team installed as a double-digit favorite. But then the line continued to drop, and drop, and drop, and now the Titans are barely a touchdown favorite. Still, they should be perfectly safe to use even with the tougher injury report to overcome in this game, which includes top wideout A.J. Brown being ruled out. After all, can you imagine the Jaguars winning outright as underdogs of more than a touchdown twice in a row? But they’re not my favorite play of the week, which is the Cardinals, a team that certainly looks like a legit playoff contender facing a Washington team that didn’t do much offensively despite their upset win. Washington had the fewest yards gained on offense in the entire league last week, and you don’t win very often when that’s the case.

You can check out another opinion on the top survivor pool plays before locking in your pick by heading over to SportsLine.

Panthers at Buccaneers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Open: Buccaneers -8.5, O/U 48

Current: Buccaneers -8.5, O/U 47.5

“Did anybody else get a little depressed watching the Saints and Bucs last weekend? I suppose we could blame Tom Brady’s slow start on the lack of preseason, but I think that ignores the fact that he didn’t look especially magnificent last season, either. I know there was a lot of hype about the Tampa offense coming into the season, but it didn’t look great last week, and now it has Mike Evans still dealing with a hamstring issue and Chris Godwin entering the concussion protocol on Wednesday. It’s hard to be optimistic about a breakthrough this week, but I’m not ready to pounce on the Panthers here. Instead, I’m going to trust both defenses to limit the opposing offenses as best they can. I’d like this line a whole lot more if it crept up to 49, but I’m still comfortable enough at 48.5 to take it here.” — Tom Fornelli on why Under 48.5 is one of his best bets

Fornelli made his best bet before the total in this matchup fell to 47.5, so be forewarned if you’re tailing his play. On the other hand, Will Brinson had Over 47.5 as one of his best bets in Friday’s Pick Six Podcast. You can see the rest of Fornelli’s best bets in his Thursday column.

49ers at Jets

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Open: 49ers -6.5, O/U 43.5

Current: 49ers -7, O/U 41.5

For those looking to play a teaser in Week 2, I think this is the perfect game to include in the mix. The 49ers were unimpressive in a Week 1 loss to the Cardinals, and I don’t trust them to cover as touchdown favorites on the road against anyone. That includes the Jets, who might be the worst team in the league and are dealing with a number of injuries. The biggest absence in this game comes on the San Francisco side, with George Kittle ruled out for the matchup. But with Brandon Aiyuk returning to a full practice this week and Raheem Mostert sure to run roughshod on this defense, I’m perfectly fine teasing the 49ers down to -1 and counting on them to win. I’d throw Steelers -1.5 in as the other leg in my best teaser play of the week.

Each week, I rank all the potential teaser teams and come up with the best options for anyone looking to build a teaser. You can see those rankings, as well as the teams I’d avoid, in my Wednesday column.

Bills at Dolphins

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access

Open: Bills -4.5, O/U 43

Current: Bills -5.5, O/U 41

“If you are watching, I recommend checking to see whether you are, 1. currently wearing a Dan Marino jersey and have spent the last 732 Sundays crying from 1-4 p.m. or, 2. eating a Styrofoam plate covered in chili and cheese and describing it as a local delicacy. Either way, I’m so sorry, you should sue Bill Belichick for emotional damages. Also, don’t bet anything here other than the Under.” — Will Brinson, who thinks you should hammer the Under

Brinson said on the Pick Six Podcast that he was surprised this line wasn’t a touchdown, and he picked the Bills to win 17-10 in his Thursday column. You can see the rest of his final score predictions here.

Broncos at Steelers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access

Open: Steelers -6, O/U 43.5

Current: Steelers -7, O/U 40.5

“Big Ben got a lot better as the game went on and he’s starting to tap into some of his new weapons. There’s not much not to like about the Steelers other than maybe the right side of their offensive line, but with no Von Miller and Denver’s defense lacking some punch, I don’t think it will be a big factor. I have a hard time seeing Drew Lock having much success at all against a Steelers defense that is loaded with playmakers at every level and is pretty much good for at least a couple of turnovers per game. Throw in an injury to Phillip Lindsay and I have a hard time seeing Denver control the ball much at all in this one.” — NFL insider Jason La Canfora on why he has the Steelers as a best bet

La Canfora went 2-1 on his best bets in Week 1, and he’s back with three more this week, including a teaser play he loves. Check out all his best bets in his Friday column.

Falcons at Cowboys

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Open: Cowboys -6.5, O/U 51

Current: Cowboys -4, O/U 53.5

Since 2014, Dan Quinn-coached teams are 5-1 against Mike McCarthy-coached teams. That total includes two wins that Quinn picked up while he was defensive coordinator of the Seahawks and three wins that he picked up with the Falcons. If McCarthy had impressed me against the Rams on Sunday, I would probably ignore the head-to-head coaching stats, but instead, he did the opposite of impress me. … The Cowboys are also dealing with some serious injuries (Blake Jarwin, Leighton Vander Esch), and yup, I think I’ve just talked myself into picking against them. Also, the Falcons never lose in Week 2. In what might go down as the weirdest stat in NFL history, the Falcons are 5-0 in Week 2 since 2015. Basically, you should always pick against the Falcons, except in Week 2.” — John Breech on why he has the Falcons winning outright

Breech is looking to bounce back from a 5-10-1 ATS performance in Week 1, though he did nail both his locks and did correctly pick the Bengals to cover on Thursday night. Check out all his predictions in his Tuesday column.

Lions at Packers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Open: Packers -5.5, O/U 46

Current: Packers -6.5, O/U 49.5

Pete Prisco: “You guys know I have the Packers, Brinson has the Lions (to win the division) –”

Will Brinson: “The Lions should’ve won last week! D’Andre Swift, you’re killing me, Smalls! God Almighty!”

Prisco: “Yeah, well, (Matthew) Stafford threw a terrible interception that set up a point-blank, go-ahead touchdown so, look, there was no doubt in the Packers game. Aaron Rodgers is back, the ball didn’t go over helmet high — that means he’s back, he’s throwing lasers. You mocked me for (Marquez) Valdes-Scantling, if the kid catches two more passes he has 180 yards ’cause he dropped two that should’ve been long gains. … This game is soaring Over the total. I love the Packers-Lions as a best bet Over the total.”

R.J. White: “‘You mocked me for my receiver that dropped two passes, I guess I showed you.'”

Prisco: “He still had a touchdown and 100 yards!”

White: “No, he had a good game, I just thought that was funny.”

That’s from the Pick Six Podcast, where I join Pete Prisco, Kenny White and Will Brinson every Friday to break down all the games from a gambling perspective and give out best bets. Give it a listen below and subscribe for great NFL content in your feed daily.

Vikings at Colts

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Open: Colts -3, O/U 46.5

Current: Colts -3, O/U 49

“Philip Rivers is a statue and he continues to turn the ball over. The Colts’ defense just allowed Gardner Minshew to complete 19 of 20 passes. Minnesota should be favored in this game. The Vikings will run the ball better this week and get to 1-1.” — Hammerin’ Hank Goldberg on why the Vikings are one of his best bets for Week 2.

Goldberg, a sports betting legend, is an amazing 25-8 on his best bets since last season after going 2-1 in Week 1. See who else makes the card on his three-team best bet parlay over at SportsLine.

Washington at Cardinals

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Open: Cardinals -6.5, O/U 46

Current: Cardinals -7, O/U 46.5

“These two teams pulled off upsets last week, but only the Cardinals have the look of a legit playoff contender. Washington took advantage of the Eagles’ injury issues on the offensive line to rack up eight sacks, but I don’t see that happening with a Cardinals team that’s coming off a win over a team with another elite defensive line. I don’t expect Washington to do much offensively against an improving defense, and this feels like a line that people would expect to be three points higher later in the season.” — R.J. White on why the Cardinals are one of his five best bets

I’ve cashed twice in the Westgate SuperContest, widely considered the toughest sports gambling competition in the world. I’ve also hit on over 57% of my picks over the past five years combined. You can see all five of my Week 2 picks against the SuperContest lines by heading to SportsLine, and use promo code WHITE to sign up for $1 for your first month of access to all SportsLine’s picks and analysis.

Ravens at Texans

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access

Open: Ravens -6.5, O/U 53.5

Current: Ravens -7.5, O/U 50

“Remember when Deshaun Watson and Lamar Jackson faced off last year? The matchup was advertised as this showdown between two up-and-coming star quarterbacks who would duke it out in a shootout. What those advertisements failed to mention was that the Ravens were a much better team. Jackson and Co. won 41-7, and the Ravens appear to be just as good in 2020 after registering a 32-point win over the Cleveland Browns in the season opener. I wasn’t very impressed with the Texans passing game without DeAndre Hopkins, and Watson only targeted two wide receivers in the first three quarters of their 14-point loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. While we all know Jackson is a star, Marquise Brown appears ready for a breakout season and rookie J.K. Dobbins just made the best rushing offense in the league better. I feel comfortable taking the Ravens to win by a touchdown.” — Jordan Dajani, who has the Ravens winning 35-24

Dajani had the Browns winning a close game and the Bengals covering on Thursday night, so he’s already 1-0 both SU and ATS for Week 2. You can check out the rest of his picks in his Thursday column.

Chiefs at Chargers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access

Open: Chiefs -7.5, O/U 51

Current: Chiefs -8.5, O/U 47.5

“By my view after Week 1, Kansas City still looks like the most polished team in the league and — given its potent offense — should be favored by double-digits in most of its contests. Los Angeles needed a fourth-quarter rally to beat the Bengals in Joe Burrow’s first career start. In Kansas City’s season sweep of the Chargers in 2019, the average margin of victory was just six points. I throw that out the window here and see a double-digit win for the defending champions as they continue to cruise to begin 2020.” — Tyler Sullivan, who has the Chiefs winning 27-17 in this matchup

Sully had a tough Week 1 ATS but nailed his “TNF” prediction of a Browns win and a Bengals cover. You can check out the rest of his Week 2 picks in his Wednesday column.

Patriots at Seahawks

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Open: Seahawks -4, O/U 44

Current: Seahawks -4, O/U 44.5

SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh has a proven record of success making picks in games involving the Patriots and Seahawks, nailing 14 of his 20 ATS picks in Patriots games all-time as well as each of his last five ATS picks in Seahawks games. Oh, the renowned cofounder of Accuscore, simulates each game 10,000 times using the SportsLine Projection Model. Since the start of the 2018 season, he has nailed 36 of his 52 NFL picks against the spread, an incredible 69.2 percent success rate.

Oh’s model is leaning toward the Over on the total, but he has a strong play on the spread for the Sunday night matchup, calling the game “a tale of two offenses.” Check out his pick over at SportsLine.

Saints at Raiders

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Open: Saints -5.5, O/U 50.5

Current: Saints -5.5, O/U 48.5

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Larry Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. Last year, he went 58-39 on his against-the-spread NFL picks, giving his followers a profit of nearly $2,000. He already has picked up where he left off, posting a 4-0 mark in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

The SportsLine senior analyst has locked in a strong play for the Monday night matchup, which is notable as Harstein has a 28-16 ATS record in games involving the Saints and Raiders over the past four seasons. Check out the important trend he’s citing in his pick for the game over at SportsLine.

Thanks for checking us out, and good luck with your picks!