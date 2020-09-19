Description: MIA Vs BOS Dream11 Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: Heat stand on the verge of becoming the first team to grace the land of the NBA finals

From being said to be sent packing from the league in the conference semi-finals when they found themselves paired alongside Milwaukee Bucks to now being termed as outright favourites to make it to the league’s finals, Miami Heat’s ascendancy in NBA 2019-20 has been an unprecedented one.

Thumping Milwaukee 4-1 in the conference-finals to storm their way into the Eastern Conference finals, Miami Heat knew the job was far from done. With the added pressure riding on their heads after that comprehensive triumph, the Heat knew that maintaining their uptick in the marquee league was going to be a real task.

However, the side has only gone from strength to strength across the last couple of weeks. Defeating Boston Celtics 106-101 in the second game of the ongoing series, Heat find themselves on the verge of becoming the first side to grace the land of the much coveted league finals.

MIA Vs BOS Dream11 Probable Winner

Although Boston Celtics have gone onto lose each of their last couple of matchups, the side won’t be beating itself too much about the results. This is a side which has matched the Heat every step of the way, a side more than capable of making life adverse for their opponents today as well.

Much like the foregone outings, today’s fixture will be a closely contested affair as well. It’s the Heat’s ability to score across the board which is favouring them, a repertoire which will guide them to a third win on the spin.

Probable Playing 5

Miami Heat

Bam, Goran, Butler, Crowder, Tyler

Boston Celtics

Brown, Tatum, Daniel, Smart, Walker

Match Details

NBA Conference Finals 2019-20

Match: Heat Vs Boston Game 1

Date And Time: 20th September, Sunday: 6:00am

Venue: Advent Health Arena, Orlando

Best Shooter

Miami Heat

Goran: Twenty Five Points

Boston Celtics

Kemba: Twenty Three Points

Best Ball Stealer

Miami Heat

Boston Celtics

Bygone Encounter

Boston Vs Heat: 101-106

Dream 11 Picks

Point Guard

Boston Celtics’ just can’t occult Goran Dragic’s shots at the moment. He’s emerged as a steady source of points for Miami Heat in this tightly contested series with his 25 points in game 2 alluding to his sprawling skill set.

Consistency has remained a massive cause of concern with Brad Wanamaker all across the season but the point guard from Boston Celtics will continue to retain his place in our setup. At a measly 7 credits, he has done more than enough with his triples from the deep to justify his selection.

Shooting Guard

At a time when Boston Celtics have been found wanting for points, Marcus Smart’s contributions have been telling. His gripping ability to exploit the corners and shoot triples saw him pop up with 14 points in game 2 to make him our first pick here.

Tyler Herro is fast making a name for himself in the NBA fraternity. There’s just no stopping the shooting guard who is in sensational touch at the moment with him pulling off yet another well endowed 11 point, 5 assist and 9 rebound showing in game 2.

Small Forward

Jaylen Brown has burst onto the stage for Boston Celtics inside the bubble. And he’s left no stone unturned in the series underway either to take his side past the fishing line with his ability to backtrack and shoot seeing him deliver 21 points in game 2.

Power Forward

Jayson Tatum’s struggles in the foregone clash ended up having a direct impact on his side’s aspirations of levelling the series. However, despite being off the boil, he still managed to pull off a 21 point showing, one which alluded towards his myriad attributes.

Jae Crowder is showing what he can do when he’s functioning at his impeccable best. He ended up shooting 12 points inside the paint the last time around, a player who came out hammer and tongs with his crossovers and handles.

Centre

Daniel This continues struggling when shooting the baskets but his defensive side of the game has been impeccable. He occulted shots with ease to accrue eight rebounds the last time around to see the centre make a foray into our setup.

Star Player

His ability to shoot from both the deep and inside the paint see Tatum be our star player while Brown is the pro player.

Dream 11 Team

Dragic, Brad, Herro, Smart, Brown, Crowder, Tatum, Daniel

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

SportsRush Small-League Dream XI Team for the Game

Click Here for more Dream11 Teams Prediction

Dream 11 Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.