Faf du Plessis catches: Super Kings’ batsman played an integral role in dismissing two opposition batsmen in Abu Dhabi.

During the first match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi, Chennai Super Kings batsman Faf du Plessis paired up with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to dismiss two opposition batsmen in the same over.

It all started on the first delivery of the 15th over when Mumbai batsman Saurabh Tiwary’s attempt to slog Jadeja saw him holding out to du Plessis at long-on. Tiwary, who is playing the IPL after a three-year gap, managed to pin down his Jharkhand teammate Ishan Kishan to find a spot in the Playing XI.

In what is his third appearance for Indians over the years, Tiwary played his part well by scoring 42 (31) with the help of three fours and a six.

On the penultimate delivery of the same over, MI all-rounder Hardik Pandya also perished in a similar fashion after he hit a forceful shot to up the ante. Pandya’s flat hit went straight towards du Plessis at long-off.

Much like the previous catch, du Plessis once again caught the ball, lobbed it in the air and caught it again after regaining his balance. Having said that, the second catch was more stunning because of the speed with which the ball reached him.

Pandya, who had hit a couple of sixes off Jadeja in the previous over, ended up scoring 14 (10) in his first competitive match after almost a year. Talking about Jadeja, he leaked 42 runs in his four overs in addition to picking a couple of wickets.

Faf du Plessis catches vs Mumbai Indians

How Twitterati reacted:

Two brilliant catches @faf1307 💪 two in one over @imjadeja brilliant spell chawla 👌 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 19, 2020

The fielders must give you two wickets. And du Plessis, one of the best in the world, has helped Jadeja come back with two. Brilliant — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 19, 2020

