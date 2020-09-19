The College GameDay crew visited Cardinal Stadium in Louisville on Saturday for the only ranked matchup of Week 3, an ACC showdown between No. 17 Miami and No. 18. Louisville. Both the Hurricanes and the Cardinals opened their seasons last week with a win, and Saturday’s matchup is highlighted by two star QB prospects in Malik Cunningham and D’Eriq King.

College GameDay guest picker Bill Murray picked the Cardinals to prevail, but from his home studio in Orlando, Lee Corso backed the Canes to pull off the road win.

Corso also picked App. State over Marshall, Middle Tennessee over Troy, Oklahoma State over Tulsa, and UCF over Georgia Tech.