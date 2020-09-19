Getty Images



The most highly anticipated game of the young Premier League season is on Sunday when reigning champs Liverpool head to Stamford Bridge to take on a new-look Chelsea side. Both teams opened the season with victories, and both have a chance to create some momentum after not impressing all that much on Matchday 1. The winner will be close to the top of the table, pending other results, while making a statement.

Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Sept. 20 | Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: Stamford Bridge — London, England

TV: None | Live stream: Peacock

Odds: Chelsea +220; Draw +265; Liverpool +116 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Chelsea: Lots of key players are out for the Blues with Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech all set to miss the game. But on the other side, Timo Werner is fully fit after some doubts and is expected to start in attack. Now, not having these key players is a huge blow for the Blues, but they still have the capability to get a result, especially if Liverpool’s defense struggles like on Matchday 1.

Liverpool: The Reds were fortunate to have beaten Leeds in the opener, 4-3. The defense was poor, they benefited from two penalty kicks and really had trouble defending balls that came over the top. With the speed of Werner, you can bet the Blues will try something similar. Let’s see if the backline can improve from one week to the next.

Prediction

The Reds take an early lead and hold on despite Chelsea nearly nabbing a draw. Pick: Liverpool 2, Chelsea 1