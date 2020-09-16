Description: TNJ Vs SHIJ Dream11 Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: A win for Ever Bright today takes them one step closer to the ensuing round in the league.

This is turning out to be one of the worst campaigns ever witnesses by any team in the Chinese Super League. Tianjin Teda are fast ensuing they’ll go down in the league’s folklore albeit for all the wrong reasons.

Without a win in their last five encounters, Teda find themselves as the only club across both the groups to have failed to have won a match till date. Their horrendous run has seen them go onto concede defeat on nine occasions with the side being nothing else but sitting ducks.

There’s been a complete and abject lack of a will to punch above their weight by the club. The side has just gone onto surrender defeat, a team which has shown absolutely no interest of clawing its way out of the soup it finds itself in.

TNJ Vs SHIJ Dream11 Probable Winner

Teda have been slandered, smeared and berated by their ardent supporters but its failed to inspire the side. The club is all set to be handed a 6th defeat on the spin by third placed Ever Bright who will be looking to use this encounter to nail down on their spot in Group B’s top 4.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Lei and Rong are both going to be unavailable for Teda for the day’s encounter owing to their injuries.

Zang’s injury will keep him on the sidelines for the fixture.

Tianjin Teda

Du Jia, Liu Yang, Frank Acheampong, Johnathan, Hao Rong, Hui Jiakang, Zhao Honglue, Lei Tenglong, Liu Ruofan, Qiu Tianyi, Mao Haoyu

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright

Shao Puliang, Cao Xuan, Stoppila Sunzu, Zheng Zhiyun, Liao Chengjian, Chen Zitong, Peng Wang, Zang Yifeng, Matheus Leite, Oscar Taty-Maritu, Yang Yun

Match Details

Chinese Super League 2020-21

Match: Teda Vs Ever Bright Group B

Date And Time: 16th September, Wednesday- 5:30pm IST

Venue: Suzhou Sports Centre, Suzhou

Top Scorer

Tianjin Teda

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright

Bygone Encounter

Ever Bright Vs Wuhan: 1-0

Guoan Vs Teda: 2-0

Dream 11 Picks

Goal-Keeper

A change of goal-keepers hasn’t helped Teda’s cause either this season. However, ever since handing over the reigns of the slot to Teng Shangkun, the team has managed to get away without being battered to make the shot stopper our pick for the day.

Defenders

With two cleansheets on the bounce, Ever Bright have extended their winning spree to three encounters. This is a side currently playing its best brand of defensive football, a side which will give cold feet to Teda.

Scoring the least amount of goals in the league, Teda’s sorry 7 goals perfectly sum up their plight this season. This is an attack which has failed to show the stomach of a fight, one set to be occulted from scoring once again today.

It sees us opt for Stoppila Sunzu, Liao Chengjian and Zheng Zhiyun from the club for the forthcoming fixture.

Midfielders

We’ll be compensating for all the picks from Teda in this ambit of our Dream 11 side. With the club set to offer in the attacking front, all our picks are of the defensively endowed midfielders, players who’ll be asked to take centrestage in defence for the club.

It sees us make Guo Hao and Liu Ruofan must have picks from the club. Despite being part of a howler of a unit, the two have refused to be dissuaded with both carrying out their job to pinch perfection.

Hui Jiakang has managed to pop up with the one goal for the club to make him the third pick from the side. Elsewhere, the diminutive and indomitable Peng Wang and Romulo Borges will be our pick from the visiting team owing to their ability to work the flanks and scour past tight spaces.

Strikers

With Silva unlikely to be risked today, this emerges as yet another pristine chance for Oscar Taty-Maritu to spearhead his side’s attack. He’s a guile filled player, someone who has assiduously exploited spaces to rummage his way to goal scoring situations.

Joining up with him is three goal man Matheus Leite with the two set to move in unison to pile on the goals today.

Captain And Vice-Captain

His three goals and five assists see us make Leite our side’s captain while Oscar is the vice-captain.

Dream 11 Team

Shangkun, Sunzu, Zhiyun, Chengjian, Hao, Ruofan, Wang, Borges, Jiakang, Leite, Oscar

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

SportsRush Small-League Dream 11 Team for the Game

Click Here for more Dream11 Teams Prediction

Dream 11 Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.