Stephen A. Smith Blast Kawhi and Paul George, calls out the Clippers for choking in Game 7 against the Denver Nuggets.

The Los Angeles Clippers have just suffered one of the most historic collapses in NBA history and the NBA media can’t get enough of it.

Countless NBA analysts and social media users have had a field day on Twitter and Instagram, bashing the Clippers for their abysmal Game 7 performance.

The Los Angeles Clippers slander has specifically revolved around horrid performances from Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, with several memes circulating around social media.

Stephen A. Smith is immensely disappointed in the Los Angeles Clippers.

During the final minutes of the game, Stephen A. Smith took to social media to express his disbelief about the outcome of tonight’s Game 7.

Stephen A. said, “This is was a straight up choke job the Clippers,” and added to his rant about the Clippers by calling out Paul George for missing layups, wide open 3s, including a horrific corner 3 which hit the side of the backboard.

Stephen A. sang the Nuggets praise, saying they are no joke and need to be taken seriously.

Stephen A. Smith also called out his First Take co-host, requesting Max to not rave about the Clippers any longer.

Stephen A. Smith made it clear before Game 7 that the Clippers need to win Game 7.

Stephen A. Smith was adamant prior to Game 7 that the Clippers, especially Kawhi Leonard, need to show up and show out in the win or go home bout, as Kawhi’s legacy would take a big hit if he didn’t give it his all.

You better NOT lose this damn series, @LAClippers!!! pic.twitter.com/ZIB3UjhRo8 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 15, 2020

Kawhi Leonard ended up notching 14 points on 6-22 shooting from the field.