Denver Nuggets’ guard, Jamal Murray sends out word that they’re not worried about the Lakers and it should be the other way around.

Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets are on fire! They have been playing wonderful team basketball. Denver has a young core team and they’re full of resilience. They were down 3-1 in round 1 against Utah, they fought their way back to win 4-3. Low and behold, they meet the Clippers in round 2.

One of the favorites to go all the way, the Clippers went up 3-1 in the series. The Nuggets were playing their 4th elimination game of the bubble when they met in Game 5. They showed composure and outplayed the Clippers. Nikola Jokic led them to a Game 6 win over the Clippers to tie the series.

Game 7 and we all expected tough competition. Jamal Murray led all scorers with a huge performance. He scored 40 points, had 4 rebounds, and 5 assists in their big Game 7 win.

“They gotta worry about us,” Murray on the upcoming WCF matchup with the Lakers

Jamal Murray and the Nuggets are on a high right now, and rightly so. They became the first team in the 74 year NBA history to overcome a 3-1 deficit twice in the same playoffs.

They beat the Clippers after a hard-fought 7-game series. Upon being asked if the Nuggets are worried about the Lakers matchup, Murray responds,

“They gotta worry about us too.” Love this from Jamal Murray 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GYUzoFckRk — Chris Montano (@gswchris) September 16, 2020

He clearly sends out a warning to LeBron James and Lakers to not take them lightly, as the Nuggets are here to play and win.

Lakers vs Nuggets, when do the matches start?

The Lakers have been waiting for a few days to find their matchup in the WCF. The Nuggets and Clippers series went long, and the league released the remaining playoff schedule after Nuggets upset the Clippers in Game 6.

Now that the matchups are fixed, we shall see the first WCF Game on Friday at 9 PM ET.