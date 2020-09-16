An AFC North matchup kicks off the Week 2 NFL schedule as Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns host Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday Night Football. Daily fantasy football players will have plenty on the line, with FanDuel running a $1.2M Thursday Million and DraftKings is hosting a $1.5M Thursday Night Special. The key to cashing in large-field NFL DFS tournaments like those is building NFL DFS lineups that extract the most value out of the player pool.

Which talented receivers like A.J. Green, Odell Beckham Jr., Tyler Boyd or Jarvis Landry need to be part of your NFL DFS stacks for Thursday and the rest of Week 1? And who are the NFL DFS value picks lower in the player pool who can free up cap space? Be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, optimal player pool, picks, and top stacks from SportsLine’s Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million, before you make any Thursday Night Football DFS picks for Browns vs. Bengals.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In his Week 1 Sunday NFL DFS player pool, McClure was all over Cam Newton as one of his top quarterbacks. The result: Newton, who was just $6,100 on DraftKings, found the end zone twice on the ground and returned over 4x value. Anybody who put him in their NFL DFS lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Thursday Night Football DFS player pool and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top Browns vs. Bengals DFS picks

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield. The top pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is looking to turn the corner after an up-and-down 2019 season. Week 1, however, was a struggle, as he completed just 53.8 percent of his passes for 189 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a blowout loss against the Ravens.

But McClure likes this matchup better for Mayfield, who takes on a Cincinnati defense that ranked dead last in the NFL a season ago in yards allowed per completion (7.4). Mayfield averaged 10.3 yards per completion on his way to 279 yards and three touchdowns against Cincinnati in the season finale last year. That performance returned a 4x value return on DraftKings, so confidently lock Mayfield in as one of your top NFL DFS picks for Week 1.

Part of his NFL DFS strategy for Bengals vs. Browns includes banking on Cleveland running back Nick Chubb. The third-year back out of Georgia was efficient in his opener against Baltimore, rushing 10 times for 60 yards. The Browns trailed most of that game, limiting Chubb’s carries.

He should be in line for more work in this game against a team he found plenty of space against in 2019. Chubb had 15 carries for 106 yards when these teams met on Dec. 8 of last year.

Cincinnati gave up 155 yards and a score on the ground against the Chargers in Week 1, and McClure loves Chubb as one of his top Browns vs. Bengals daily Fantasy NFL picks on Thursday.

How to set Thursday Night Football DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday Night Football because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see it here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal Thursday Night Football DFS lineups? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.