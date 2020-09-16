The Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics played an incredible Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Finals with stars hitting big shots all over the place.

But it was a block in the final seconds that had everybody in absolute awe.

Boston Celtics star guard Jayson Tatum drove to the hoop while trailing by two points and went to throw down a huge dunk to tie the game. But then Miami’s Bam Adebayo showed up and had one of the most impressive blocks you will ever see.

That block allowed the Heat to win the opener, 117-114, in Orlando.

I mean, check out this block:

It’s even better in slo-mo:

Magic Johnson loved it:

So did the rest of Twitter: