The Los Angeles Clippers became the favorites to win the NBA championship when they signed Kawhi Leonard and Paul George back in the summer of 2019.

But there will be no title for the Clippers this year. Heck, there won’t even be a first-ever trip to the Western Conference Finals, as Kawhi and Co. lost Game 7 to the Denver Nuggets, 104-89, in embarrassing fashion on Tuesday night in Orlando.

Making things even worse is the fact that the Clipper blew a 3-1 series lead to Denver. They also blew big leads in Games 5 and 6 and then they were terrible in the second half of Game 7 and were never really in it in the fourth quarter.

Plus, Leonard and George were dreadful in Game 7, shooting a combined 10-of-38 for 24 points.

Just like that the Clippers are headed home, falling woefully short of the expectations that this team carried all season long.

Magic Johnson and the rest of Twitter crushed the Clippers for falling short and looking so bad in doing so:

