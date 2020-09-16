MRR Vs CEL Dream11 Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Rangers set the speed for Celtics with a six point lead over last season’s champions

Although Rangers have played the two extra matches over Celtic, the six point lead they hold atop of the points tally is bound to have put the pressure on Celtic. Last year’s season champions will be looking to further erase that deficit when they step out today in the Championship to faceoff against St. Mirren.

With three wins on the bounce and four wins in their last five outings, its far to say that Celtic’s season is well and truly underway. And the side finally stamped its authority in the 2020-21 edition of the Championship as well with the 5-0 routing of Ross County reminding everyone of their reign over the competition.

It was a performance which not only payed testament to their electric brand of football but also saw the side revert of a 3-5-2 formation. Having tasted consummate success with it, the team looks invincible at the moment, a juggernaut set to make it four wins from four today.

Probable Winner

St. Mirren’s season was going nowhere and it was only a matter of time before they came crashing down like a house of cards. And it finally happened with the side being asked to take a walk by Hibernian in a comprehensive 3-0 thumping.

It was the club’s second defeat on the bounce, a spin set to extend to three come today with Celtic set to clobber.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Dean, Peter and Jak are all going to be unavailable for the home side today due to a bout of COVID.

St Mirren

Alnwick, Fraser, McCarthy, Shaughnessy, Tait, Foley, MacPherson, McAllister, McGrath, Dummas, Obika

Celtic

Barkas, Frimpong, Jullien, Ajer, Taylor, Brown, McGregor, Forrest, Christie, Klimala, Edouard

Match Details

Scottish Premiership 2020-21

Match: St. Mirren Vs Celtic

Date And Time: 17th September, Thursday- 12:15am IST

Venue: The Simple Digital Arena, Paisley

Top Scorer

St Mirren

Celtic

Bygone Encounter

St. Mirren Vs Hibernian: 0-3

Ross County Vs Celtic: 0-5

MRR Vs CEL Dream11 Picks

Goal-Keeper

Coronavirus has battered St. Mirren’s goal-keeping docket. With a string of names out, Zdenek Zlamal is set to get an elusive chance today, one he’ll be looking to utilise what he’s capable of.

Defenders

This encounter has all the makings of a cleansheet for Celtic today. It’s a narrative etched into every possible encounter with St. Mirren having offered absolutely nothing in the attacking side of the game this season.

The club has scored the least number of goals in the league at a measly three. Elsewhere, Celtic have been pinch perfect in defence as usual, a stern and stringent backline which has gone onto let in a mere 3 goals.

St. Mirren will once again be left barking up the wrong tree to see us immerse in the services of a trio from the side. Its one made up of Kristoffer Ajer, Shane Duffy who scored on his debut for the side the last time around and Jeremie Frimpong who has the one goal to his name as well.

Midfielders

James Forrest completes the set of defensive minded picks from the club owing to the one assist the wingback has popped up with the one assist for the side. Joining up is Callum McGregor, the chief architect for the side with his ability to layup the ball seeing him register two assists.

In a side which has scored the sorry three goals, Jamie McGrath has had a hand in one of them. His assist sees him become the first pick from St. Mirren with us pairing him up with the myriad Ilkay Durmus.

Strikers

A Celtic side which hit five in its foregone outing taking on a St. Mirren side which shipped three means only one thing. This will end up in a trouncing for St. Mirren, one where Celtic run rings around them.

It made this duo from Celtic a must have pick for the outing. We begin with their leading scorer Odsonne Edouard, getting in three goal man Albian Ajeti to partner up with him.

Scorer of two of his side’s three goals, Jonathan Obika made for a must have pick from the home side.

Captain And Vice-Captain

The four goals for Edouard see him lead our side out as the captain while Ajeti is the vice-captain.

Dream 11 Team

Zlamal, Frimpong, Ajer, Duffy, Forrest, Callum, Jamie, Durmus, Ajeti, Odsonne, Obika

SportsRush Small-League Dream 11 Team for the Game

