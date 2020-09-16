USATSI



Major League Baseball’s shortened 60-game regular season is set to wrap up in less than two weeks, on Sunday, Sept. 27. Several spots in the expanded 16-team postseason field remain up for grabs. Things in the National League are a little more wide open than they are in the American League, but there are plenty of compelling races.

With that in mind, we here at CBS Sports will keep you apprised of the postseason picture on a daily basis from now through the end of the regular season. Here’s where things stand right now.

If the season ended today

The season does not end today, thankfully, but if it did, the postseason brackets would look like this:

American League

No. 1 White Sox vs. No. 8 Cleveland

No. 2 Rays vs. No. 7 Blue Jays

No. 3 Athletics. No. 6 Astros

No. 4 Twins vs. No. 5 Yankees

National League

No. 1 Dodgers vs. No. 8 Giants

No. 2 Cubs vs. No. 7 Phillies

No. 3 Braves vs. No. 6 Cardinals

No. 4 Padres vs. No. 5 Marlins

The top three seeds are the division winners and the next three seeds are the second-place teams. The final two spots go to the remaining teams with the best records. The first round (Wild Card Round) is a best-of-three series with all three games at the higher seed’s ballpark. The second round (LDS) is a best-of-five and the final two rounds (LCS and World Series) are best-of-sevens.

Aside from locking in home-field advantage in the Wild Card Round, there is no real benefit to winning the division this season. There’s no one-and-done Wild Card Game to avoid, and even home-field advantage is less of an advantage because fans will not be allowed into ballparks during the postseason. Batting last is a real benefit, but that’s about it for home-field advantage.

It is important to note MLB will not play any tiebreaker games this season to allow for an expedited postseason schedule. All ties with be resolved mathematically, even if two teams finish with identical records for the No. 8 seed. Here’s how MLB will break ties this year:

Head-to-head record (if applicable). Intradivision record. Record in final 20 division games (plus one until the tie is broken).

MLB is reportedly looking into a bubble scenario for all or part of the postseason, with a neutral-site World Series reportedly set to be played at the Rangers’ Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

In the hunt

Below are the MLB standings heading into Monday. Division title and postseason percentages are from SportsLine.

American League

Tampa Bay 31 17 .646 — 92.8% 100% Yankees 27 21 .563 4.0 5.9% 99.9% N.Y. Toronto 26 21 .553 4.5 1.3% 95.5% Baltimore 21 27 .438 10.0 <1.0% 1.2% Boston 18 31 .367 13.5 <1.0% <1.0%

Chi. White Sox 32 16 .667 — 84.2% 100% Minnesota 30 20 .600 3.0 13.9% 100% Cleveland 26 22 .542 6.0 1.6% 98.8% Detroit 21 26 .447 10.5 <1.0% <1.0% Kansas City 20 29 .408 12.5 <1.0% <1.0%

Oakland 30 19 .612 — 99.3% 100% Houston 24 24 .489 5.5 <1.0% 89.1% Seattle 22 26 .458 7.5 <1.0% 14.8% L.A. Angels 20 29 .408 10.0 <1.0% <1.0% Texas 17 31 .354 12.5 <1.0% <1.0%

National League

Atlanta 29 20 .592 — 96.9% 100% Miami 24 22 .522 3.5 2.1% 78.3% Philadelphia 24 23 .511 4.0 <1.0% 80.1% N.Y. Mets 21 27 .447 7.5 <1.0% 8.4% Washington 17 29 .378 10.5 <1.0% <1.0%

Chi. Cubs 29 20 .592 — 100% 100% St. Louis 21 22 .488 5.0 6.5% 85.6% Cincinnati 24 26 .480 5.5 <1.0% 48.1% Milwaukee 22 25 .468 6.0 <1.0% 35.2% Pittsburgh 14 33 .298 14.0 <1.0% <1.0%

L.A. Dodgers 34 15 .694 — 91.8% 100% San Diego 32 18 .640 2.5 8.2% 100% San Francisco 23 24 .489 10.0 <1.0% 39.5% Colorado 22 25 .468 11.0 <1.0% 22.5% Arizona 18 31 .367 16.0 <1.0% <1.0%

