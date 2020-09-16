Mitchell Starc: The Australian speedster registered a dream start for his team in a must-win encounter at the Old Trafford.

During the third ODI of the ongoing Australia’s tour of England in Manchester, Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc made early inroads into the English batting lineup to provide Australia with an outstanding start in the series decider.

England captain Eoin Morgan’s decision of batting first after winning the toss didn’t go down too well for the hosts as they lost two wickets on the first two deliveries of the match which saw Morgan himself facing the hat-trick delivery against Starc.

England’s Jason Roy (0), who faced the first ball, attempted to drive Starc on the first ball itself to hit the ball straight to Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell at backward points.

On the following delivery, No. 3 batsman Joe Root was found wanting against an incoming delivery from Starc which hit his pad right in front of the wickets. In what seemed like a clear dismissal, Root decided to not waste a review on it.

After a disastrous start, England opening batsman Jonny Bairstow has hit a flurry of boundaries to provide momentum to the English innings.

It is worth mentioning that England have included fast bowler Mark Wood in place of all-rounder Sam Curran for this match. On the other hand, Australia are playing with an unchanged Playing XI from the previous match.

Starc to Roy, out Caught by Maxwell!!* First ball duck for Roy c Maxwell b Starc 0(1).#ENGvAUS #AUSvENG #Cricket pic.twitter.com/Hzjj98EwHU — Waseem Baloch (@_Waseem16) September 16, 2020

How Twitterati reacted:

My gosh Jason Roy🤭🤭🤭 — Ian bishop (@irbishi) September 16, 2020

This is only the fourth time since 1999 that England have lost two wickets in the first over of the innings. It’s the first time it’s happened in a home ODI. #EngvAus — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 16, 2020

What a start! Mitchell Starc dismisses Jason Roy and Joe Root with the first two balls of the England innings. Eoin Morgan avoids the hat-trick but this is not quite what England had in mind when they won the toss… — Paul Newman 🌈 (@Paul_NewmanDM) September 16, 2020

