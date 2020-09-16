Former WNBA MVP Maya Moore is one of the most underrecognized activists in sports, and as our own Hemal Jhaveri wrote earlier this year, her incredible sacrifice is a reminder of what real activism looks like.

In the prime of her career, the four-time WNBA champion walked away from the game to focus on helping to free Jonathan Irons, who was wrongfully convicted in 1998 on burglary and assault charges and spent 22 years in jail.

In July, Moore and the team of people who fought for Irons’ freedom were able to celebrate, as he was finally released from Jefferson City Correctional Center in Missouri.

Moore’s connection with Irons has a storybook twist. During an appearance on Good Morning America, Moore and Irons revealed that they are now married.

Congratulations to the happy couple.