League of Legends: Wild Rift the mobile version of one of the greatest eSports games developed by Riot Games will have it regional closed beta starting from Sept 16.

The closed beta is only available to the people who are pre registered in the following regions:

  • Indonesia
  • Singapore
  • Philippines
  • Malaysia
  • Thailand

The Beta is only available for Android and Riot also conducting a small test for iOS users also.

iOS users can register for the Beta using the link provided by Riot Wild Rift website.

The players who get selected will receive further instructions in their email.

The Beta comes after 4 months after Riot’s initial Alpha test in Brazil and Philippines.

Riot issued a statement that the alpha test was used to test the game play system.

The Beta test will go into much more detail.

The players can also expect upgrades in balance, progression and leveling in the coming few months.

If you are selected for beta test, check you google play store to check if the download is available for LoL.

If not you can apply for future test.

Test Schedule:

  • Sept 16: Indonesia (Limited)
  • Sept 18: Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand
  • Early October: closed beta ceases for few days and will reset

Other regions will follow later

 

Philippine Players from the alpha test can also join the Beta test as well.

Minimum Mobile Requirements:

  • Resolution: 1280×720
  • CPU: 4-core, 1.5 GHz and above
  • RAM: 1.5 GB

 

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here