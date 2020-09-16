League of Legends: Wild Rift the mobile version of one of the greatest eSports games developed by Riot Games will have it regional closed beta starting from Sept 16.

The closed beta is only available to the people who are pre registered in the following regions:

Indonesia

Singapore

Philippines

Malaysia

Thailand

That’s right—we have news! Closed Beta kicks off in select regions today, and a new ranked system is coming so get ready to climb. Plus, we’ve got updates on in-game content, gameplay, and champions. 📺 https://t.co/osrh8jYIq9 pic.twitter.com/WlMrYG6xuP — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) September 15, 2020

The Beta is only available for Android and Riot also conducting a small test for iOS users also.

Calling all iOS users: want to help us get the Rift ready? Sign up to be part of future tests by clicking the link and entering your email: https://t.co/qSnC7oAtbV (Make sure to select your region in the top right!) pic.twitter.com/y9cz43tVzS — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) September 11, 2020

iOS users can register for the Beta using the link provided by Riot Wild Rift website.

The players who get selected will receive further instructions in their email.

Warm up your thumbs because Wild Rift Closed Beta starts today in Indonesia! Android users can check our app page on Google Play, and we’ll be inviting a select few iOS players in a couple of days. If you don’t see an invitation, don’t fret—we’ll be sending more as we go along. pic.twitter.com/4dOZSleOzv — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) September 16, 2020

The Beta comes after 4 months after Riot’s initial Alpha test in Brazil and Philippines.

Riot issued a statement that the alpha test was used to test the game play system.

The Beta test will go into much more detail.

And for the rest of you, we see you too! In a couple of days we’ll be adding more players from Indonesia, as well as the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand, and we’ll have more info on future regional availability in the coming weeks! — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) September 16, 2020

The players can also expect upgrades in balance, progression and leveling in the coming few months.

If you are selected for beta test, check you google play store to check if the download is available for LoL.

If not you can apply for future test.

Test Schedule:

Sept 16: Indonesia (Limited)

Sept 18: Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand

Early October: closed beta ceases for few days and will reset

Other regions will follow later

Philippine Players from the alpha test can also join the Beta test as well.

Minimum Mobile Requirements: