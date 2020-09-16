KE vs MAK Final Dream11 Prediction: Kabul Eagles vs Mis Ainak Knights – 16 September 2020 (Kabul)

Kabul Eagles will take on Mis Ainak Knights in the Grand Finale game of Shpageeza T20 League 2020 which will be played at the Kabul International Stadium in Kabul. The premier T20 league of Afghanistan has reached its final game and this is going to be an entertaining affair.

This is the final game of the tournament where the winner will grab the trophy. The top-2 two teams of the group-stages are here in the finals as well and this can easily be said that they are the deserved teams to reach this stage of the tournament. Both of them have some star players in their side and this can be a brilliant game to watch out.

Pitch Report – The pitch is going to favour the batsmen and 170 should be the minimum runs a team should target.

Match Details :

Time:- 1.00 PM IST, Live on Afghanistan Cricket Youtube Channel

Probable XI for both sides:-

Kabul Eagles – Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Noor Ali Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Samiullah Shenwari, Rahim Mangal, Rahmanullah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ziaur Rehman Akbar, Nangeyalia Khaorte, Zia-ur-Rehman Sharifi, Nijat Masood.

Mis Ainak Knights – Mohammad Shahzad, Bahar Ali, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ghamai Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Shahidullah Kamal, Ibrahim Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Shapoor Zadran, Abdul Rahman, Noor Ahmad.

NOTE:- All the stats mentioned are of T20 games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Mohammad Shahzad, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Noor Ali-Zadran, and Azmatullah Omarzai.

KE vs MAK Dream11 Wicket-Keepers

R Gurbaz (Price 9.5) and M Shahzad (Price 10.5) will be our wicket-keepers. Both of them are exceptional T20 players and have proved their quality in the tournament so far. Shahzad has scored 1 century and 2 half-centuries in the tournament already whereas Gurbaz has not been that consistent with the bat but he is a genuine T20 superstar and has scored an innings of 99 runs in the tournament.

KE vs MAK Dream11 Batsmen

Noor Ali Zadran (Price 9.5) will be our all-batsman from the Eagles. Zadran is a really good International level player and has played some really important innings for his side. He played a brilliant knock of 85 runs in the all-important qualifier game and would be looking to do the same in this game as well.

H Shahidi (Price 9.5), B Ali (Price 9), and G Zadran (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Knights. Shahidi is in a wonderful form and has scored 4 half-centuries in the tournament. He has missed a couple of centuries by some small margins and he just cannot be dropped whereas Ali has scored 208 runs in just 5 innings which includes two half-centuries. Zadran, on the other hand, has batted decently as well and has scored 126 runs in his last four innings. Shahidi and Ali are un-droppable options.

KE vs MAK Dream11 All-Rounders

A Omarzai (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Eagles. Omarzai is a brilliant player and has played some really crucial innings for the side which includes a brilliant inning of 62 runs in the last game. He is a really good wicket-taker as well and should be picked for this game.

KE vs MAK Dream11 Bowlers

D Zadran (Price 9) and S Zadran (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Knights. Both the Zadrans have bowled really well in the tournament and are genuine wicket-takers. Dawlat has picked seven wickets in the last three games whereas Shapoor has picked four wickets in the last couple of games. They are really experienced and should be picked for this game.

N Kharote (Price 9) and Z Rahman Sharifi (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Eagles and will complete our team. Kharote has picked eleven wickets in the tournament so far and has bowled really well for his side whereas Sharifi is majorly picked to complete the side and he can take some wickets for his side as well.

Match Prediction: Mis Ainak Knights will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Hashmatullah Shahidi and Mohammad Shahzad

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Azmatullah Omarzai

SportsRush Small-League Dream 11 Team for the Game

