Nikola Jokic takes a shot at the Los Angeles Clippers for their poor performance in Game 7, conceded it was easy for the Nuggets.

In a shocking upset, Nikola Jokic’s Denver Nuggets com back down from 3-1 again to eliminate the title favourite, the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Los Angeles Clippers choked a 16 point lead in Game 5, a 19 point lead in Game 6, and got blown out by 15 points in Game 7. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George had a combined 0 points in the 4th quarter which ultimately led to their demise.

In his on-the-court post game interview, Nikola Jokic very nonchalantly took a jab at the Clippers for their collapse over 3 games.

Nikola Jokic says it was easy for the Nuggets to come back and win

When Nikola Jokic was asked about the Nuggets performances in games 5, 6, and 7, Jokic simply replied with, “It’s simple for us.”

Jokic after coming back from a 3-1 lead twice : “it’s simple for us” pic.twitter.com/hsUC6CI8dK — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) September 16, 2020

This could be Jokic just talking about how the Nuggets are a great team who plays well with their backs against the wall but it is also a shot at the Clippers, as they could not capitalize on their 3-1 lead.

Jokic was nothing short of spectacular in these Playoffs as he becomes the only player to record a 20+ rebound triple double in a Game 7. He is also the only player to put up a triple double in 2 consecutive Game 7s.

Nikola Jokic (16 PTS, 22 REB, 13 AST) becomes the first player in NBA playoff history to record a 20+ rebound triple-double in a Game 7!@nuggets advance to the Western Conference Finals vs. LAL starting Friday at 9pm/et on TNT. pic.twitter.com/rU5Vazyf2Z — NBA (@NBA) September 16, 2020

Nuggets become the first team to come back from 2, 3-1 deficits in the same Playoffs

The Denver Nuggets came back from 3-1 in their first round series against Utah Jazz and have pulled off the unthinkable once again.

Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets players have stated that they play at their absolute best when their backs are against the wall. Now they are 6-0 in elimination games in the 2020 Playoffs.