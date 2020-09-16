USA Today



For nearly a decade, Patrick Peterson has been one of the NFL’s most successful players. The fifth overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, Peterson, a cornerback for the Arizona Cardinals, is an eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro. His influence on the Cardinals’ defense helped spearhead Arizona’s run to the 2015 NFC title game, and his continued excellence is one reason why the Cardinals are considered a dark horse candidate to make it back to the playoffs in 2020.

This season, fans will be able to hear Peterson’s inside perspective on the NFL in his new podcast with CBS Sports. The podcast, which will be called “All Things Covered with Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden,” will pair Peterson with McFadden, a CBS Sports NFL analyst and a two-time winning cornerback with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Each week, Peterson will review the Cardinals’ previous game while looking ahead to Arizona’s upcoming opponent. Peterson will also tackle other NFL-related topics that may come up throughout the course of the season. The podcast, which will be released each Tuesday throughout the season, will include several prominent NFL guests that will include Chiefs All-Pro safety, Tyrann Mathieu, among others.

Fans can listen to the podcast on Spotify and on Apple.