Kemba Walker acknowledges his lacklustre performance in Game 1, “Just have to make shots overall.”

The Boston Celtics played the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, where the Miami Heat beat the Celtics, 117-114, in OT.

Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart carried the offensive load for the Celtics throughout the game as their star point guard, Kemba Walker disappeared in the first 3 halves of the bout.

Kemba Walker did have clutch step back jumper late in OT but that, along with his mere 19 points weren’t enough to put the Heat away.

CARDIAC KEMBA STEP-BACK FOR THE LEAD 😱 pic.twitter.com/BFPxClVI92 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 16, 2020

Kemba Walker says he is at fault for the Celtics losing tonight

Kemba Walker looked off of his game throughout the entirety of the game. He was missing easy shots he would otherwise make with ease and committed 3 turnovers in the process too.

When asked about his subpar game tonight, he responded with, “I’m just playing terrible, to be honest. I have to do better on both ends of the floor.”

“I’m just playing terrible, to be honest.” – Kemba Walker#Celtics pic.twitter.com/dbzMHoGyAo — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) September 16, 2020

Kemba had a plus/minus of -4 throughout the entirety of the game and finished with 19 points on just 31% shooting from the field.

What does Kemba Walker have to do to help the Boston Celtics win?

With Gordon Hayward being out for another 2 to 3 games in this series, Kemba Walker has to step up on the offensive end as well as the defensive end.

It is well known around the league that Kemba Walker is an elite offensive threat, however, it is his defense that will be his downfall.

The Miami Heat tonight were hunting Kemba on almost every possession, trying to have him switch onto them on the perimeter. Due to his size, he doesn’t have enough length to contest any jumpers, nor does he have quick enough feet to stay in front of his man.

Kemba is a great team defender but for the Celtics to win, Marcus Smart cannot be the only good on ball perimeter defender.