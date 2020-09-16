Who’s Playing

Cincinnati @ Cleveland

Current Records: Cincinnati 0-1; Cleveland 0-1

Last Season Records: Cleveland 6-10; Cincinnati 2-14

What to Know

The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals will face off in an AFC North clash at 8:20 p.m. ET Sept. 17 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Cleveland winning the first 27-19 at home and Cincinnati taking the second 33-23.

A win for the Browns just wasn’t in the stars on Sunday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They suffered a grim 38-6 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens. Cleveland was down 31-6 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for Cleveland, but they got one touchdown from QB Baker Mayfield. Mayfield’s longest connection was to TE David Njoku for 28 yards in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. It was close but no cigar for the Bengals as they fell 16-13 to Los Angeles. Cincinnati had the chance to send it into overtime, but kicker Randy Bullock missed a late-game 31-yard field goal.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Giving up four turnovers, Cleveland had trouble holding onto the ball. We’ll see if Cincinnati can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: FirstEnergy Stadium — Cleveland, Ohio

FirstEnergy Stadium — Cleveland, Ohio TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Browns are a big 6-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: 43.5

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cincinnati have won seven out of their last ten games against Cleveland.