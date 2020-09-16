Dana White answers queries regarding the derailed fight between Dustin Poirier and Tony Ferguson, and claimed that it was Dustin Poirier who turned down the fight.

In the past whenever a situation has occurred, where the fighter and the UFC did not come in terms because of related monetary matters, the enthusiasts have largely blamed the fighter in most cases for spoiling the party. However, this time it is different. A week ago when Dustin Poirier via social media announced that an agreement could not be reached over the payout, and therefore the fight with Tony Ferguson is off, the MMA community sided with the “Diamond” and requests began to emerge to pay him what he wants, and let the fight take place.

Dana White Claims Dustin Poirier Turned Down The Fight Against Tony Ferguson

It apparently looked like a classic case of UFC not fulfilling the demands of its personnel. But on Tuesday, Dana White in a press address after the contender series episode, made a surprising claim that it is Dustin Poirier, who did not want to fight in the first place. “I like Dustin, I’m not going to sit up here and say anything negative about Dustin, he’s a great kid. I don’t know if he doesn’t want to fight in Abu Dhabi, or what his deal was, he just….. he didn’t want to fight. There’s a lot of different ways to turn down a fight, negotiating yourself out of one is one of the ways you could do it. So, for whatever reason he did not want to take up this fight, only he knows that.”

Dana White has already stated that, no further efforts are being made to salvage the fight, and they are in trying to find another opponent for Tony Ferguson for UFC 254.

