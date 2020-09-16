HAM vs ESS Dream11 Prediction: Hampshire vs Essex – 16 September 2020. Hampshire will take on Essex Eagles in the League Match of Vitality Blast T20 which will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The T20 cricket is finally back in England and nothing better than some T20 Blast cricket.

Essex and Hampshire are at the bottom of their group and this is going to be a really important game for both sides. They have won just one of their seven games so far in the tournament and this is a really important game for both sides. The loser of this game will definitely bow out of the tournament.

Pitch Report –

The average 1st innings T20 score at this stadium is 163 runs which suggests that this is going to be a decent batting wicket with some assistance to the pacers too.

Total T20 Games Played: 43, Bat 1st Won: 29, Bat 2nd Won: 13, N/R: 1

Match Details :

Time:- 6.30 PM, Live on Hampshire and Essex Youtube Channel

Probable XI for both sides:-

Hampshire– George Munsey, Tom Alsop, James Vince, Sam Northeast, James Fuller, Lewis McManus, Ian Holland, Chris Wood, Ryan Stevenson, Mason Crane, Shaheen Afridi.

Essex Eagles – Cameron Delport, Tom Westley, Daniel Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, Paul Walter, Simon Harmer, Jack Plom, Samuel Cook, Aron Nijjar, Matthew Quinn.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Tom Alsop, Ryan ten Doeschate, Cameron Delport, Simon Harmer and James Vince.

HAM vs ESS Dream11 Wicket-Keeper

Tom Alsop (Price 8.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Alsop has been the best batsman of Hampshire this season and there is no competition for him in this category. He has scored 172 runs in the tournament so far.

HAM vs ESS Dream11 Batsmen

James Vince (Price 10) and George Munsey (Price 9) will be our batsmen from Hampshire. Vince played a really good inning of 48 runs in the last game and would like to continue his momentum from now on. He is an international level player and there is no doubt over his quality whereas Munsey will also return to the fold in this game after missing a few games. He is a quality T20 player as well and will definitely be a pick for this game.

Ryan ten Doeschate (Price 9.5) will be our batsman from Essex Eagles. Ryan is a T20 veteran and has scored 6053 runs in his T20 career. He has scored 174 runs in the tournament and is in a decent form. Ryan will definitely be picked for this game.

HAM vs ESS Dream11 All-Rounders

James Fuller (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from Hampshire. Fuller has not been bowling nowadays but Fuller has been a decent batsman for the side so far in the tournament. He has scored 84 runs in the last couple of innings and will be a good pick in this game for sure.

Cameron Delport (Price 9.5) and Daniel Lawrence (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounders from the Eagles side. Delport is a T20 superstar across the globe. He is not in a great form but has scored 163 runs in his batting and picked 4 wickets in his bowling as well whereas Lawrence has found his lost form and has scored 98 runs in the last couple of innings with three wickets in his bowling as well. Both of them are really good players and will definitely be picked for this game.

HAM vs ESS Dream11 Bowlers

Shaheen Afridi (Price 9) and Mason Crane (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from Hampshire. Afridi has not been great so far in the tournament but he is a quality bowler whereas Crane has picked 7 wickets in the tournament and has been the best bowler of the side. The bowling department of Hampshire has been struggling constantly but they both are their best bowlers quality-wise.

Simon Harmer (Price 9) and Matthew Quinn (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from Essex Eagles. Harmer and Quinn are really bowling so far in the tournament and are genuine wicket-takers. Simon has picked 7 wickets with the ball whereas Quinn has picked 8 wickets. Both of them will be picked for this game.

Match Prediction: Essex will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Cameron Delport and Daniel Lawrence

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + James Vince and Simon Harmer

SportsRush Small-League Dream XI Team for the Game

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Click Here for more Dream11 Teams Prediction

Dream 11 Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.