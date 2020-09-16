It’s already Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season, and we’ve got more football ahead, starting with Thursday’s Bengals and Browns matchup.

As always, we’re here to help with your weekly decisions with our fantasy lineup advice. Each week, we give you the studs (players with plus matchups due to the defense they’re facing or their team situation), duds (players with tougher matchups or who are in muddled roster situations at the moment) and sleepers (a player you might consider starting who could be in for a big week).

Here are the names we’ve got for Week 2, and as we always say, good luck!!

Studs

QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

He was so good against the Jets in Week 1 (312 passing yards, 57 rushing yards and three touchdowns) and now he gets to face a Dolphins team that allowed a big rushing day from Cam Newton.

RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

The much-hyped rookie is now the starter in Indy after Marlon Mack’s season-ending Achilles injury, and he’s facing a Vikings defense that just gave up 158 yards on the ground to the Packers.

WR Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons

He was borderline WR1 heading into this season, and after last week, it’s confirmed: he’s definitely a WR1, and the Falcons will be once again throwing a ton against the Cowboys, likely in a catch-up effort.

TE Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

With all the injuries and question marks at receiver, Wentz is targeting both Zach Ertz and Goedert. If the Eagles have to chase points against the Rams, he’ll get a lot of looks.

Duds

QB Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles

Injuries to the Eagles’ offensive line led to Wentz getting sacked EIGHT times. Facing the Rams — with Aaron Donald — doesn’t give me a lot of confidence in Wentz staying off the ground. Fade him this week.

RB Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos

Yes, he probably has the job mostly to himself with Phillip Lindsay potentially out due to injury. But a Steelers defense that completely shut down Saquon Barkley looms.

WR Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns

I don’t care the situation and who he’s facing. You need to bench him until further notice until you see signs of anything better than his 3-for-22 day in Week 1.

TE Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Not sure how you can trust him this week when he was targeted just three times and he ended up with two catches for 11 yards, while O.J. Howard got a lot more attention.

Sleepers

QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

He had a pretty good debut against the Chargers last week that included 46 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground. This week, it’s a short turnaround to face the struggling Browns, so I wonder if he could break out through the air against a vulnerable Cleveland secondary.

RB J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens

He scored twice in his debut and Mark Ingram averaged 2.9 ypc in the win over the Browns. This week, he faces the Texans, who were overwhelmed by Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the season opener. I’d be willing to roll the dice on him as a Flex.

WR Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys

Had there not been a terrible call against him in Week 1, he would have had a lot more than 50 yards. I bet he tops that this week against the Falcons.

TE Noah Fant, Denver Broncos

Keep an eye on Courtland Sutton’s availability. If he’s out, Fant might replicate what he did Monday night (five catches, 81 yards and a touchdown). Even if Sutton’s in, Fant might be a reliable red zone threat against the Steelers.