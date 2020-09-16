Troy Taormina / USA TODAY Sports



The NFL enjoyed its first week of the regular season and veteran running back Devonta Freeman spent it like you and me — watching. The 28-year-old free agent has yet to sign with an NFL team to begin the seventh season of his career and it appears like he’s being pretty meticulous in choosing that next landing spot. NFL reporter Josina Anderson noted on Tuesday that Freeman prefers to wait at least one more week to evaluate his options before signing with a club.

This comes after Anderson reported on Monday afternoon that Freeman told her “I’m ready for whatever team needs a vet.” Freeman also relayed that he was currently choosing between four teams. The biggest factor in Freeman deciding where he’ll play in 2020, per Anderson, is the opportunity to compete for a role in his new backfield.

Playing the wait-and-see game may prove to be beneficial for Freeman as an injury could pop up in Week 2 that opens a new door for him. We’ve already seen a number of high-profile running backs go down due to injury including Indianapolis’ Marlon Mack (torn Achilles), Steelers starter James Conner (sprained ankle), and Denver’s Phillip Lindsay (toe). While Conner and Lindsay’s injuries aren’t as devastating as Mack’s season-ending ailment, they are all solid examples of how quickly jobs can open up at that position. Certainly, Freeman sees that and is willing to bide his time for the right fit.

Freeman was released by the Atlanta Falcons this past offseason after spending the first six years of his NFL career with the organization. His 2019 campaign wasn’t the most efficient of his career, rushing for a career-low 3.6 yards a carry. In 14 games, he finished with 656 yards on the ground and two touchdowns — the lowest totals outside of his rookie year and his 2018 season where he only suited up in two games.

The back did hire Drew Rosenhaus in July and the agent noted at the time that he was “on a mission” to get him on a roster before the month was up. That never materialized, however. The Seattle Seahawks passed on him for Carlos Hyde this offseason and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did show some interest at one point, but head coach Bruce Arians noted at the time that his pricetag wasn’t reasonable.

Now, Freeman seems content waiting it out to see if anything opens up in the immediate future.