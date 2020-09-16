The Los Angeles Clippers were knocked out of the NBA playoffs in embarrassing fashion Tuesday night as they coughed up a 3-1 series lead and lost Game 7 to the Denver Nuggets, 104-89.

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was waiting for the final whistle to deliver a perfect shot about Cancun at Patrick Beverley and the Clippers and man did he deliver.

In case you forgot, last month after the Lillard missed two late free throws against the Clippers, he and Beverley (and Paul George) traded words on Instagram. Beverly took a shot at Lillard and the Trail Blazers saying “Cancun on 3,” meaning he thought Portland’s season would soon be over.

But now the Clippers’ season is over and Dame loved it:

Lillard’s teammate, CJ McCollum got in on the fun, too:

Well played, gents.