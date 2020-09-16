After a disastrous performance at PULSE Series, C0M and Frisco have been moved to their inactive roster.

Complexity one of the biggest orgs in Esports, they expanded into Valorant back in July.

While the roster has been on an roller coaster performances, showed signs of brilliance but the success didn’t follow.

#COLVAL Roster Update:@C0Mtweets and @FriscoDY have been moved to the inactive roster. We’d like to thank them for their time and wish them the best moving forward. — Complexity Gaming (@Complexity) September 15, 2020

They failed to get out of the groups at the PAX Invitational as well as at the FaZe Clan Invitational.

They also fell short in the 30 bomb cup and at Knights Invitational.

I am super grateful that Complexity gave me the opportunity and am thankful to be brought to the COL family. Sadly could not make it work with the roster. Looking forward to the future, I will be fielding opportunities to join a new team! Till then I will be streaming! 🙂 https://t.co/3JITzf55Xv — COL C0M (@C0Mtweets) September 15, 2020

Even though the team seeded high in the PULSE Series, they finished last in their groups.

After consecutive losses against China Nguyen, Second Wind and Spot Up, they bowed out of the tournament.

Changes have been made as they have benched Frisco and C0M.

Their replacements have not been announced yet.