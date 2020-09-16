After a disastrous  performance at PULSE Series, C0M and Frisco have been moved to their inactive roster.

Complexity one of the biggest orgs in Esports, they expanded into Valorant back in July.

While the roster has been on an roller coaster performances, showed signs of brilliance but the success didn’t follow.

They failed to get out of the groups at the PAX Invitational as well as at the FaZe Clan Invitational.

They also fell short in the 30 bomb cup and at Knights Invitational.

Even though the team seeded high in the PULSE Series, they finished last in their groups.

After consecutive losses against China Nguyen, Second Wind and Spot Up, they bowed out of the tournament.

Changes have been made as they have benched Frisco and C0M.

Their replacements have not been announced yet.

 

 

 

